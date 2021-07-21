BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon Announce UK Dates For Their Holiday Show

Global drag icons and 'RuPaul's Drag Race' stars, BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon are taking the stage once again in a post-apocalypse-mas extravaganza certain to make this yuletide gayer than ever!

After a year of doom, gloom, and zoom, the Queens of Christmas have risen from the rubble to unearth your favourite holiday tradition with a UK tour of The Return of The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show, LIVE! from November 13 - 23, 2021.

The wildly successful, internationally acclaimed Jinkx and DeLa Holiday Show is back with its signature whip-smart comedy, brand new songs, and a few perennial favourites.

The Return of The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show, LIVE! will open at Liverpool Playhouse on Saturday 13 November and will then play Edinburgh Queens Hall (Monday 15), London Troxy (Friday 19), Manchester Palace Theatre (Saturday 20), Brighton Theatre Royal (Sunday 21), Newcastle Tyne Theatre and Opera House (Monday 22), Birmingham Town Hall (Tuesday 23).

BenDeLaCreme said: "After a year in captivity Jinkx and I are bustin' at the seams and rarin' to go! Waiting for Santa is NOTHING compared to the excitement I feel to be back in theatres, sharing the holidays with the chosen family we've collected around the globe!"

Jinkx Monsoon added: "I'm thrilled to be back on tour with my sister DeLa, celebrating the holidays the way I was meant to: boozed up, bawdy, and on display."

For the past three years, Jinkx and DeLa have owned the holiday season with their critically-acclaimed sold-out holiday tours ('To Jesus, Thanks for Everything' in 2018 and 'All I Want for Christmas Is Attention' in 2019). In 2020, BenDeLaCreme produced her first-ever film under BenDeLaCreme Presents with'The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Special' (Hulu / PVOD), a 60-minute variety special made for the screen. The special debuted to critical acclaim and solidified itself as a global queer holiday must-watch for years to come.

The Return of The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show, LIVE! is produced and directed by BenDeLaCreme, co-written and co-created by BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon, and associate produced by Kevin Heard. It is presented by BenDeLaCreme presents in association with Soho Theatre and Tim Whitehead.

Tour Dates:

Saturday 13 November

Liverpool

Playhouse Theatre

Williamson Square, Liverpool L1 1EL

Monday 15 November

Edinburgh

Queens Hall

Clerk St, Newington, Edinburgh EH8 9JG

Friday 19 November

London

Troxy

490 Commercial Rd, London E1 0HX

Saturday 20 November

Manchester

Palace Theatre

97 Oxford St, Manchester M1 6FT

Sunday 21 November

Brighton

Theatre Royal

New Road, Brighton BN1 1SD

Monday 22 November

Newcastle

Tyne Theatre and Opera House

117 Westgate Rd, Newcastle upon Tyne NE1 4AG

Tuesday 23 November

Birmingham

Town Hall

Victoria Square, Birmingham B3 3DQ

Tickets and full info at

JinkxandDeLa.com

For more information, and to sign up for updates, visit jinkxanddela.com.