Belgrade Theatre Joins National Warm Welcome Campaign

From 30 November 2022 - 1 March 2023 the Belgrade Theatre, with kind support from Coventry Building Society, will be joining the national 'Warm Welcome' campaign, which aims to support local people through the coming winter months.

Warm Welcome spaces are inclusive, non-judgemental spaces where everyone can expect a warm welcome from staff. The Belgrade's Theatre Warm Welcome will run on Wednesdays from 3pm - 5pm and Saturdays 10am - 12pm, and will include the following:

Free Tea and Coffee

Subsidised food offer:

Mug of Soup & Bread Roll - Â£1

Healthy Meal Box - Â£2 (Soup or a Sandwich, fruit, cookie and squash)

Free activities which will include arts and craft workshops, film screenings, and a creative play space for families. Books, puzzles and magazines will also be available to anyone using the cafÃ©.

The Theatre's Nineteen 58 bar and restaurant, is open every day and has free charging points and co-working spaces.

Laura Elliot, the Belgrade's Chief Executive, said: "The Belgrade Theatre is here for its community, first and foremost. Some people will be facing a stark choice between food and warmth this winter. We are here to do whatever we can to create a warm welcoming spaces full of kindness, creativity and community. We are very grateful to be partnering with Coventry Building Society to support as many people as possible through what will be a hard winter."

Anna Cuskin, Corporate Responsibility Manager at Coventry Building Society, said: "We recently announced a Â£1m donation to support various charities and organisations in our home city to help people keep safe, warm and well during the coming months. Belgrade's Warm Welcome initiative is a great example of how these funds will help serve our local community during this winter.

"It will mean children having access to subsidised food and creative afterschool activities, it will help to keep our elderly warm and well, and provide essential support to help people manage through an incredibly challenging time.

"We understand the cost-of-living crisis is making lives harder and we hope our donation will help shine a light on the support that's available to people who need it the most."

Anyone wishing to support the Belgrade's Warm Welcome, are invited to contribute to the Theatre's 'Pay It Forward' initiative in the Belgrade CafÃ©, or the Making Memories campaign, which helps local families, facing significantly challenging circumstances such as financial hardship, abuse, homelessness and illness, with opportunities to engage with theatre, such as attending the Belgrade Pantomime.