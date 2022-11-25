Belgrade Theatre Joins National Warm Welcome Campaign
Warm Welcome spaces are inclusive, non-judgemental spaces where everyone can expect a warm welcome from staff.
From 30 November 2022 - 1 March 2023 the Belgrade Theatre, with kind support from Coventry Building Society, will be joining the national 'Warm Welcome' campaign, which aims to support local people through the coming winter months.
Warm Welcome spaces are inclusive, non-judgemental spaces where everyone can expect a warm welcome from staff. The Belgrade's Theatre Warm Welcome will run on Wednesdays from 3pm - 5pm and Saturdays 10am - 12pm, and will include the following:
- Free Tea and Coffee
Subsidised food offer:
- Mug of Soup & Bread Roll - Â£1
- Healthy Meal Box - Â£2 (Soup or a Sandwich, fruit, cookie and squash)
- Free activities which will include arts and craft workshops, film screenings, and a creative play space for families. Books, puzzles and magazines will also be available to anyone using the cafÃ©.
The Theatre's Nineteen 58 bar and restaurant, is open every day and has free charging points and co-working spaces.
Laura Elliot, the Belgrade's Chief Executive, said: "The Belgrade Theatre is here for its community, first and foremost. Some people will be facing a stark choice between food and warmth this winter. We are here to do whatever we can to create a warm welcoming spaces full of kindness, creativity and community. We are very grateful to be partnering with Coventry Building Society to support as many people as possible through what will be a hard winter."
Anna Cuskin, Corporate Responsibility Manager at Coventry Building Society, said: "We recently announced a Â£1m donation to support various charities and organisations in our home city to help people keep safe, warm and well during the coming months. Belgrade's Warm Welcome initiative is a great example of how these funds will help serve our local community during this winter.
"It will mean children having access to subsidised food and creative afterschool activities, it will help to keep our elderly warm and well, and provide essential support to help people manage through an incredibly challenging time.
"We understand the cost-of-living crisis is making lives harder and we hope our donation will help shine a light on the support that's available to people who need it the most."
Anyone wishing to support the Belgrade's Warm Welcome, are invited to contribute to the Theatre's 'Pay It Forward' initiative in the Belgrade CafÃ©, or the Making Memories campaign, which helps local families, facing significantly challenging circumstances such as financial hardship, abuse, homelessness and illness, with opportunities to engage with theatre, such as attending the Belgrade Pantomime.
More Hot Stories For You
November 23, 2022
See rehearsal photos of CBeebies favourite Maddie Moate and three stars of last yearâ€™sÂ Cinderella,Â flying intoÂ YorkÂ Theatre RoyalÂ for this yearâ€™s swashbuckling family pantomimeÂ All New Adventures of Peter PanÂ from 2 December to 2 January.
THE DARK IS RISING Preview Episode Released From The BBC World Service
November 23, 2022
Today sees the release of The Dark Is Rising series preview, a dramatisation produced by ComplicitÃ© and Catherine Bailey Productions.
Welsh National Opera Withdraws From Touring to Liverpool
November 23, 2022
Welsh National Opera has announced that it will no longer be able to tour to Liverpool, with immediate effect.Â The decision has been made due to the substantial reduction in its public funding, which was recently announced, and as a direct consequence of that, the Company needs to introduce budget efficiencies.Â
Royal Court Theatre Presents 'Sokhan Begoo / Speak Up: A Night Of Readings Amplifying The Voices Of Contemporary Iran'
November 23, 2022
The Royal Court Theatre will present a night of readings from Iranian playwrights on Friday 2 December. Sokhan Begoo / Speak Up: A night of readings amplifying the voices of contemporary Iran will also include a panel discussion amplifying the diversity of voices that exist within this community.
BAFTA-Nominated Guz Khan Embarks On Brand New Live UK Tour
November 23, 2022
Coventry's finest, Guz Khan, brings his big-screen persona and BAFTA-nominated hilarity on tour with an eagerly anticipated, band-new stand up show Guz Khan Live! The tour kicks off in Manchester on 15th January 2023 before he heads to Peterborough, Newcastle, Nottingham, Northampton, Birmingham, Liverpool, Wolverhampton, Leicester, Bradford and concludes in his hometown of Coventry on the 4th February 2023.