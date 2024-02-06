Barrie Rutter OBE Brings One-Man Show SHAKESPEARE'S ROYALS to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

A new one-man show from the former director of Northern Broadsides, Barrie Rutter OBE, heads to Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre next month.

In Barrie Rutter: Shakespeare’s Royals (1 March), Barrie celebrates the Bard's kings and queens – their achievements, conquests and foibles – with tales, anecdotes and memories from a career playing and directing Shakespeare's Royals.

Barrie formed his own theatre company after being told he could never play a king because of his Northern accent. In the 1990s, he was driven to create Northern Broadsides – one of the first theatre companies to ever use Northern accents to play Shakespeare’s kings, queens and emperors, not just the drunken porters, jesters, or fools, as was the trend back then. It was revolutionary.

Barrie Rutter: Shakespeare’s Royals can be seen at the SJT at 7.30pm on Friday 1 March. Tickets are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at Click Here.