Barn Theatre Will Stage New Revival Production Of SOME MOTHERS DO 'AVE 'EM

The Barn Theatre in Cirencester has announced that they will stage a new revival production of Some Mothers Do ‘Ave ‘Em. Based on the 1970s classic TV hit by Ray Allen and written by the award-winning Guy Unsworth, the comedy will run at the Cotswold venue from 8 July – 17 August.

The loveable accident-prone Frank Spencer fails to navigate even the easiest tasks of daily life, while also trying to look after his wife, who may be expecting more than he knows, with hilarious consequences.

A simple, likeable character who unwittingly and apologetically left a trail of devastation in his wake, Spencer's ineptitude and determination to try everything led to many unforgettable moments of laugh out loud comedy.

The series was first broadcast in 1973 and ran for two series, including two Christmas specials in 1974 and 1975. During the 1970s the show dominated television screens and became regarded as one of the most popular hit series of all time. It regularly garnered 25 million viewers and was broadcast in 60 countries.

Also part of the Barn Theatre's current season are new revival productions of Nick Payne's high concept romance Constellations and David Greig and Gordon McIntyre's play with songs Midsummer (co-produced with Mercury Theatre).

Faye Brookes (Coronation Street, Strictly Ballroom) and Tom Lorcan (Coronation Street, A Monster Calls) will star in the theatre's upcoming revival production of Nick Payne's multi-award-winning play Constellations, which will see the return of Jessica Daniels (The Butterfly Lion, The Mozart Question) to direct the production, running at the Cotswold venue from 29 March – 18 May, with a press performance on 2 April.

Penned by award-winning playwright, David Greig, and composed by songwriter, Gordon McIntyre, Midsummer is a rose-tinted musical rom-com that provides a fast-paced, funny look at love, life, and the ache of aging. Directed by Mercury Theatre's creative director Ryan McBryde (Baskerville, The Comedy of Errors), the co-production will run from 22 May – 22 June in Cirencester, following a run in Colchester from 3-18 May.

Creative team and casting to be announced at a later date.

Tickets for the production are now on sale to priority members with general sale on 25 March. More information can be found at www.barntheatre.org.uk