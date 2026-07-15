BRITAIN’S GOT TALENT's George Sampson Joins SLEEPING BEAUTY Panto

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Britain's Got Talent star George Sampson has joined the cast of Sleeping Beauty at the Oak Theatre this Christmas. The street dance sensation will appear as Prince George in the much-loved fairytale which is set to entertain theatregoers of all ages at the venue near Ormskirk. And he will be joined by panto favourites David Foster, Mary Shanker, Suzanne Fulton and Danny Childs in the spectacular festive treat.

Anton Benson Productions will present Sleeping Beauty which runs from Friday 11 December to Thursday 31 December at the theatre at Scarisbrick Hall - including a very special New Year's Eve performance.

Biographies

George Sampson rose to fame in 2008 when he won the second series of Britain's Got Talent at the tender age of 14. His performance of the Mint Royale version of Singin' in the Rain propelled him to stardom and also propelled the song to the top of the UK charts. He went on to star in the West End hip hop production Into the Hoods, and Eddie in the films Street Dance 3D and Street Dance 2. He returned to Britain's Got Talent in 2019, when he appeared as a contestant in Britain's Got Talent: The Champions.

The award-winning dancer, actor, singer and TV presenter's other screen credits include Waterloo Road, Emmerdale, Casualty, Mount Pleasant and the leading role in short film Daniel Thomas. Stage credits include Dean in Everybody's Talking About Jamie and Reecey in Our House, while his many panto credits include Peter in Peter Pan, Jack Trott in Jack and the Beanstalk, Prince George in Rapunzel, Prince Charming in Cinderella, Robin Hood, and Prince George in Snow White.

David Foster is Dame Dolly. The Scottish-born, Newcastle-based character actor, writer and creative, also known as DG, won a legion of fans after stepping in at the last minute to play Dame Trott at the Oak Theatre last Christmas. Other previous panto roles include Dame Dora Crackpot in Beauty and the Beast, Sarah the Cook in Dick Whittington, the Genie in Aladdin and the Joker in the Mirror in Snow White and most recently appeared as the title character in Mother Goose in Anton Benson Productions' nationwide Easter 2026 panto tour. He also writes pantomimes. His other stage credits include Horatio in Hamlet and Bardolph in Henry V. DG is also the writer and principal narrator for YouTube channel WatchMojoUK.

Mary Shanker returns to fairy duty after last year's Jack and the Beanstalk, this time playing Fairy Starlight. The Manchester-born actor, musician and singer-songwriter trained at the Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts (LIPA), and her other panto credits include Cinderella last Christmas with Katie Price and Kerry Katona, Beauty and the Beast alongside Les Dennis and Jack and the Beanstalk. Further stage credits include A Christmas Carol and Simon Says, the latter produced by the All Day Breakfast Theatre Company of which Mary is a founding member.

Suzanne Fulton is Princess Aurora. Suzanne is a Mancunian actress, choreographer and producer who trained at the Bristol Old Vic and Manchester School of Acting. Her previous panto appearances include the Fairy in Sleeping Beauty alongside Vicki Michelle, Aladdin, and last year's Oak Theatre panto Jack and the Beanstalk where she played Princess Jill. Her other stage credits include Silent Cicada at Liverpool Playhouse, The Wish and The Yellow Dress. Suzanne also has her own company, Parallel Productions, championing women's voices from the north and whose productions have included Parallel Lives at the Oldham Coliseum. She recently starred in her first full-length feature film, Derelict.

Danny Childs appears as Wally. ALRA North-trained actor and filmmaker Danny also returns to the Oak Theatre after playing Jack Trott in last year's panto. Other previous panto appearances include Wishee Washee in Aladdin, Potty Pierre in Beauty and the Beast and Simple Simon in Jack and the Beanstalk, Buttons in Cinderella and Rafi in Rapunzel. Further stage credits include The Wish, That Sketch Show, Farmboy, The Snow Queen, and Ugly Duckling for Tutti Frutti Productions in the UK and on a US tour. Away from the stage he is co-owner of independent filmmakers Squad Four Productions.

About Sleeping Beauty

Join Princess Aurora on a magical fairytale adventure as she falls under a wicked curse. Only true love's kiss can break the spell, but will Prince George arrive in time to save the day? Audiences can expect a magical time with fantastic sets and costumes, stunning special effects and a sing-along soundtrack of songs.

Along with the dates for all the family, and additional schools' performances, there will also be an adults' only performance on Friday 18 December which will feature rude jokes and adult humour – still presented in good old-fashioned panto spirit.

George Sampson said: “I'm really excited to be spending Christmas entertaining family audiences at the Oak Theatre alongside such a brilliant cast. Pantomime is often children's first experience of live performance, it certainly was for me, and it can spark a lifelong love of theatre. It's also brilliant to see several generations, kids, parents and grandparents, enjoying the show together.

“Meanwhile I get to do all the things I love – I sing, I dance, I act and I tell jokes! We always have so much fun on stage, and I can't wait to put on Prince George's crown this December.”

Oak Theatre general manager Tom Cain added: “It's fantastic news that George Sampson is joining us this Christmas in the spellbinding Sleeping Beauty. He's a born entertainer who thrilled millions of people with his dance skills which deservedly won him the Britain's Got Talent at just 14, and I know our audiences will be cheering him on as the heroic Prince George.

“I'm also delighted to welcome back the very talented cast who were so popular with Oak Theatre audiences last Christmas. We've got an extended run this season including a very special New Year's Eve performance. I can't wait.”

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