BRIGHT PLACES to Embark on UK Tour This Autumn

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Touring the UK this autumn, Bright Places is a show about coming to terms with being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS). Following a critically acclaimed run at Soho Theatre in 2024, this deeply honest autobiographical show tells the story of growing up in the shadow of a chronic illness. Inspired by writer Rae Mainwaring's own experience of being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis at the age of 23, the play draws on her real-life journey. The tour will run Saturday 26th September – Saturday 31st October 2026.

In response to the limited and often negative portrayals of people living with MS on stage and screen, Rae Mainwaring's Bright Places offers an honest yet joyous and hopeful account of her own experience. Set to an electrifying early noughties pop soundtrack, the show subverts typical illness tropes and digs into the chaos of 'a young life interrupted'. It explores the conflict between her desire to embrace life and the internalised ableism that shapes her deepest fears.

Presented by Carbon Theatre, Bright Places opens with three actors debating how best to tell the story, taking audiences on a darkly funny autobiographical story about growing up in the shadow of chronic illness. The cast features Lauren Foster (Rebel Music, Birmingham Rep; Noughts & Crosses, LIPA; Holby City, BBC) as Actor A, Aimee Berwick (My Name Is Leon, BBC Two; Chase Tales, Birmingham Rep; The Decision, Birmingham Opera Company) as Actor B, and Rebecca Holmes (Kill List, Ben Wheatley; Kissing Miss Nightingale's Shadow, The Library Theatre).

Writer Rae Mainwaring comments, 'I found one of the most rewarding moments from our last tour, was meeting and hearing from our audiences. To learn that they felt seen or that it helped them find a language to discuss their illness with others, was so profound. As well as those without illness in their lives who still felt connected and entertained. It's such a joy to once again put those experiences on stage, in a playful and hopeful way. People with MS rarely see themselves represented in an authentic way. This play delves into the complicated, knotty often contradictory relationship with an illness that is always moving the goal posts.'

TOUR DATES

26th September – Nottingham Playhouse, Wellington Circus, Nottingham, NG1 5AF

30th September – The Atkinson, Lord Street, Southport, Merseyside, PR8 1DB

2nd October – Belgrade Theatre, Belgrade Square, Corporation Street, Coventry, West Midlands, CV1 1GS

8th October – Chelmsford Theatre, Fairfield Road, Chelmsford, Essex, CM1 1JG

10th October – Arena Theatre, Wulfruna Street, Wolverhampton, WV1 1SE

20th October – New Wolsey Theatre, Civic Drive, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP1 2AS

22nd October – 23rd October – Hull Truck Theatre, 50 Ferensway, Hull, HU2 8LB

27th October – The Place, Bradgate Road, Bedford, MK40 3DE

29th October – 31st October – HOME Manchester, 2 Tony Wilson Place, First Street, Manchester, M15 4FN

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