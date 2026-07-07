BOXING AND CLOWNS Double Bill Comes to Liverpool's Epstein Theatre

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Skullhouse Productions, in association with Dogtale Theatre, will present Boxing and Clowns, a double bill of new plays by writer and director Charlie Prothero, at Liverpool's Epstein Theatre on Friday, July 24 and Saturday, July 25. Both performances begin at 7:30 p.m.

The evening pairs two original works showcasing Prothero's blend of dark comedy and heartfelt storytelling. Boxing, which premiered earlier this year as part of the Epstein Theatre's Creative Corner Festival, follows Father Garvey, a disillusioned priest who has nearly lost faith in those around him, and Michael, an optimistic but troubled young man. After Father Garvey's impulsive act of revenge against his neighbor lands the pair in an unexpected predicament, the play explores friendship, redemption, and the power of community. The production stars Adam Gannon as Michael and Paul Phillip Ryan as Father Garvey.

The second play, Clowns, is a dark comedy inspired by the works of Martin McDonagh and the Coen Brothers. The story centers on Mittens, an aging clown who attempts an armed burglary before retreating to his traveling circus, where an increasingly chaotic hostage situation unfolds after police arrive. The cast features Matthew Swinnerton as Mittens, Maisie Blake as Jessie, Daniel Roberts as Bill, Rebekah Jayne Moreland as Sgt. Cynthia Pepper, Louis Farrell as John, Jack Gallagher as Paul, Shaun Winship as George, Rio Palavissini as Kevin, and Edward James as PC Butterman.

Skullhouse Productions is a newly established film and television production company dedicated to developing emerging talent, while Dogtale Theatre is a Merseyside-based company focused on new writing and original storytelling.

Performances of Boxing and Clowns take place July 24 and 25 at 7:30 p.m. at the Epstein Theatre in Liverpool. Tickets are £28, plus booking fees.

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