B-SIDE HIP-HOP FESTIVAL is Now Playing at Birmingham Hippodrome

The free annual festival launched on Thursday 8 June with the Hippodrome’s Young Advocates’ takeover event.
Birmingham Hippodrome’s B-SIDE Hip-Hop Festival 2023 has arrived in the city, bringing exceptional artists and acts from breakin’, graffiti, DJ’ing and MC’ing to the heart of Birmingham.
The free annual festival launched on Thursday 8 June with the Hippodrome’s Young Advocates’ takeover event, which featured hip-hop taster sessions and an informal jam session, and will culminate with Breakin Convention on Tuesday 13 and Wednesday 14 June.
Celebrating 50 years since the birth of hip-hop, B-SIDE Hip-Hop Festival has a jam-packed line-up of performances, workshops and activities to enjoy across the city.
Highlights for the festival include:
Chris Sudworth, Creative Director at Birmingham Hippodrome said: “The Young Advocates’ Takeover event was a brilliant start to the festival with some great sessions led by local artists. We look forward to celebrating 50 years of hip-hop with everyone over the coming days – it’s going to be a fantastic festival.”
Full listings can be found at www.birminghamhippodrome.com
B-SIDE Hip-Hop Festival is produced by Birmingham Hippodrome with Break Mission, Afroflux, High Vis Festival, Queer-Side, Punch Records and Breakin’ Convention. The festival is in partnership with Bullring & Grand Central and supported by Arts Council England, The Arcadian and Southside District.
