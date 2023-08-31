Arthur Smith & Kathryn Williams Head To Henley This September

Grumpy Old Men star Arthur Smith and Mercury Music Prize nominee Kathryn Williams are among the internationally acclaimed performers heading to Henley-on-Thames with Click Herethis September.

With nine successive sell-outs for Honk! since it began in August last year. September sees not one but two shows: an evening of stand-up with Arthur Smith and Pravanya Pillay on September 21 and a special night of music with singer-songwriters Kathryn Williams and Polly Paulusma on September 29.

Alternative comedy icon Smith has been delighting audiences on stage, screen and radio for over 45 years, including Grumpy Old Men, Radio 4's Loose Ends and numerous Edinburgh shows. Having previously appeared at Henley Festival 2009, he returns to the town with what he describes as 'a preview of a preview of a work in progress', meaning the audience at The Relais will be some of the first ever to hear his new material. He is joined by Chortle Best Newcomer nominee Pillay, who has just returned from the Fringe.

Between them Kathryn Williams and Polly Paulusma have played Glastonbury, LA's iconic Troubadour, Cambridge Folk Festival and the Royal Festival Hall; now as part of a unique tour of intimate venues they come to Henley's beautiful Christ Church Centre on September 29. Williams was shortlisted for the Mercury Prize for her album Little Black Numbers and has gone on to collaborate with John Martyn, Carol Ann Duffy and Chris Difford; Paulusma has released seven critically acclaimed albums and toured internationally with Bob Dylan, Marianne Faithful and Coldplay.

