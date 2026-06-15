Anna Lapwood Brings the Organ to UK Arenas for the First Time with New Tour

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Celebrated organist, conductor, broadcaster and social media phenomenon Anna Lapwood has announced her first-ever UK arena tour, taking place in November 2026. The tour will see Lapwood bring the organ to some of the UK’s biggest stages, performing on her new bespoke touring organ, with dates at Cardiff’s Utilita Arena, Glasgow’s OVO Hydro and Manchester’s Co-op Live. Tickets are on sale Thursday, 18th June at 10 am from here.

Decorated with numerous accolades, including an MBE in the 2024 New Year’s Honours list and inclusion in the 2025 Sunday Times Young Power List, Lapwood has accrued more than 4 million followers across TikTok and other platforms, bringing the organ to listeners who may never have previously encountered the instrument in a concert setting.

As the official organist of the Royal Albert Hall, Lapwood has become known for breaking down genre boundaries and challenging expectations of what the organ can do. An established conductor and broadcaster as well as a performer, she has helped move the instrument into new spaces, bringing together classical repertoire, contemporary music and popular culture with a sense of openness and ambition.

For the arena tour, audiences can expect an experience combining classical repertoire with contemporary music and film scores, specially arranged for organ. “For several years, it has been my dream to bring the pipe organ into arenas and show people just how versatile it can be," said Anna Lapwood. "I cannot quite believe I finally get to make that dream a reality, getting to play the soundtracks that have shaped my musical life since I was a child, alongside some of my absolute favourite pieces of classical organ music."

As a recitalist, Lapwood has carved out a niche combining performances of more traditional organ repertoire with film and orchestral music, often in her own arrangements. Her recent touring programmes have placed the music of Duruflé and Gigout alongside Lapwood's large-scale transcriptions of music from Pirates of the Caribbean and The Lord of the Rings.

A graduate of Oxford University, Lapwood was the first female Organ Scholar in Magdalen College’s 560-year history. In 2016, she became Director of Music at Pembroke College, Cambridge – the youngest ever person to be appointed in that role at an Oxbridge college – where she founded a much-lauded girls’ choir, commissioned works from leading choral composers and spearheaded the release of five records.

She is signed to Boosey & Hawkes and has published choral compositions and numerous transcriptions of orchestral music for organ. Her latest solo record, Firedove, released in 2025 on Sony Classical, reached No. 1 on the Official Classical Artist Albums Chart. Lapwood has collaborated with some of the biggest names in music and culture, including Florence + the Machine, Raye, Bonobo and AURORA, as well as actor Benedict Cumberbatch for Letters Live.

Take a look at the dates and venues below. A limited number of family tickets will also be made available for the shows. Further details will be available via the venue websites.

UK Dates

Wednesday 18 November 2026 – Cardiff, Utilita Arena

Tuesday 24 November 2026 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

Wednesday 25 November 2026 – Manchester, Co-op Live

Photo Credit: Nick Rutter

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