Aljaž and Janette Announce Interactive Masterclass as Dance Spectacular Season Extended

Due to popular demand, dance stars Aljaž Škorjanec and Janette Manrara have announced they are extending the season for the streamed performance of their hugely successful new dance spectacular 'Remembering the Oscars' for an extra two weeks, until Monday 3rd May.

The extension will feature a 'Dance Masterclass' ticket bundle, which includes an hour-long live dance masterclass with Aljaž and Janette, which will take place via Zoom at 5pm on Friday 30th April.

During the masterclass, ticketholders will learn to dance the Mary Poppins sequence from the show. This will be an interactive experience with Aljaž and Janette, so fans should be prepared to be corrected and encouraged with the right steps!

In what has already proved to be one of the most popular and widely acclaimed streamed events of the year so far since launching on 27th March, the one-hour TV special sees Aljaž & Janette joined by a cast of some of the UK's best dancers and singers as they dance their way through a dazzling array of bespoke and original musical arrangements of over 25 songs from classic films such as Dirty Dancing, Mary Poppins, Flashdance, Cabaret, The Wizard of Oz, American In Paris, The Lion King, La La Land, Toy Story, Singing In The Rain, Frozen, A Chorus Line, Romeo & Juliet and Scent Of A Woman, amongst others, on a specially constructed stage backed with a huge LED screen featuring brand-new filmed content.

Janette said, "We are thrilled to be able to announce the two week extension to the stream for our Remembering The Oscars TV special, and can't wait to see everybody at our one-hour live dance masterclass on Zoom, where we will be teaching everyone how to dance to the show's Mary Poppins routine - one of our most popular routines. It's going to be so much fun!"

The streamed production followed Aljaž & Janette having to postpone their Remembering The Oscars UK tour until Spring 2022 due to the continuing uncertainty regarding the reopening of venues closed across the country as part of the nationwide effort to combat the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Putting a streamed version of the show together was a logistical challenge involving the talents of over 70 people in the creative industries, many of whom had been unable to work for a year due to the lockdown restrictions.

Aljaž said, "Everyone rose to the challenge magnificently to deliver a show we are immensely proud of. From our talented dancers, singers, producers, crew, technicians, the backstage and on-stage creative teams, the filming, directing and editing teams, the ticketing platform designers, the marketing, promotional and social media teams - everybody went above and beyond the call of duty with an exceptionally high level of professionalism to help us bring this production to people's living rooms."

Since its premiere on Saturday, 17th March, the Remembering The Oscars stream has received fantastic reviews. Janette said, "Streaming a one-hour version of our touring show was completely new to us, so we had no idea how it would be received. But the reaction has been truly overwhelming and we are so grateful to everyone who has bought tickets. They have all helped support the arts industry when it needs it the most."

Shot using ten HD cameras, the pay-per-view event will now be available to watch on demand via Smart TVs, computers, tablets, phones until Monday 3rd May.

Tickets cost £20 and include the Remembering The Oscars stream, access to the live dance masterclass with Aljaž & Janette, a 32-page digital programme, plus access to two additional features; 'Aljaž & Janette in Conversation' hosted by Good Morning Britain's Richard Arnold, and a 30 minute film 'Behind the Scenes with Aljaž & Janette', featuring additional footage with access to the dressing rooms, rehearsals and backstage of Remembering the Oscars.