Alban Arena Presents PETER PAN

Performances run December 11th 2020 – January 3rd 2021.

The Alban Arena announced in September that the scheduled production of Mother Goose would be postponed until 2021 due ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. But in order not to disappoint audiences Alban Arena and Maltings Theatre's resident company OVO are joining forces to bring PETER PAN to Alban Arena this Christmas.

OVO has recently developed an excellent reputation for creating safe, socially distanced live performances at the open air Roman Theatre and The Maltings Theatre and will be applying similar guidelines to all 38 performances of PETER PAN at Alban Arena. The Alban Arena will be reconfigured to safely seat 40% of its normal capacity while ensuring that the experience for audiences will be as entertaining and magical as ever.

Adam Nichols, Artistic Director of Maltings Theatre and OVO, and director of PETER PAN says: "In this most difficult year for our area, and the country at large, we think it's more important than ever to bring people together and provide some much needed entertainment, amusement and festive cheer. We are incredibly excited to have the opportunity to present PETER PAN, a spectacular Christmas show with music, magic and mischief aplenty!"

The 15-strong cast of PETER PAN features many of the popular actors who featured in MALTINGS THEATRE's recent productions indoors at the Maltings Theatre in St Albans and outdoors at the Roman Theatre in Verulamium Park. The cast includes Felipe Pacheco (multiple roles in the Maltings' production of Henry V) as Peter Pan; Flora Squires (39 Steps, Merry Wives) as Wendy Darling; Anna Franklin (Merry Wives, Regina Monologues) as the Narrator; Emma Wright (Merry Wives, Twelfth Night) as Mary Darling; Jo Servi (Merry Wives) as Gentleman Starkey; Matthew Parker (award-winning director of Henry V) as Nana/Smee and Will Pattle (Merry Wives) as Michael Darling - and more! http://maltingstheatre.co.uk/peter-pan

£1 from every ticket purchased for Peter Pan will be donated to Great Ormond Street Hospital, helping to support children's healthcare and the efforts to find new and better ways to treat childhood illnesses.

The production has been made possible through a partnership between OVO and 1Life, which manages the Alban Arena on behalf of St Albans City and District Council.

Mark Braithwaite, Managing Director of 1Life, said: "We are delighted that the residents of St Albans will have the opportunity to enjoy a family show on their doorstep in 2020. We are really looking forward to seeing what OVO will create, and helping to ensure that audiences can enjoy a safe and healthy - as well as a highly entertaining - evening out."

Shows View More UK Regional Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You