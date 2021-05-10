Aerial Theatre Show AIDY THE AWESOME Digital Tour Announced

Aidy the Awesome is a stunning aerial theatre show for all the family to enjoy. Watch the performers literally fly, zoom and spin through the air!

Aidy is a normal 8 year old girl... or so she thinks! One day she discovers a family secret that changes everything. Aidy and her granny embark on an adventure that turns their world upside down.

They even begin to question what normal is. After all, who wants to be normal when you can be SUPER!

Aimed at 3-8year olds and their families, the show intends to highlight to young women that they too can be strong, resilient and empowered.

Hannah, Director and Creative Producer of Aidy the Awesome said: "We are really excited to reimagine Aidy the Awesome for film- we have lots of clever filming ideas to bring the show out of the screen, for example performers wearing go-pro cameras and maybe even a drone to film from above"

Hannah continued, "According to the Guardian- children's media and books are packed with gender stereotypes: princesses waiting for Prince Charming, fairies dressed in pink, and heroic characters that are almost invariably male. So we are keen to explore stories in which girls are protagonists in alternative feisty, funny and strong roles. We want to break down the princess archetype and offer young girls different role models to aspire to."

Last year when the pandemic hit The Gramophones took their planned intergenerational, workshops with grandmothers and grandchildren (5-12year olds) online helping them to connect while they couldn't physically be together.

Tour Dates:

Lakeside Arts, Nottingham 27th (schools), 29th & 30th May

The Curve, Leicester 31st May & 1st June

Theatre Deli, London 2nd & 3rd June

Arts Depot, London 5th & 6th June

Bridport Arts Centre, Dorset 12th June

Off Beat Festival 22nd-27th June

The show was commissioned by Leicester Curve and The Gramophones have also received funding from JN Derbyshire Trust, Soroptomist International, Déda, The Renewal Trust, Arts Depot, and have received huge support from Nottingham Lakeside Arts.

On securing the funding, Hannah commented: "It's so exciting to have been awarded funding to take our work online at such a difficult time for theatre companies. There aren't enough stories with awesome female protagonists and I can't wait to get make this show with a team of amazing collaborators"