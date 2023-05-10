ANGRY SALMON Comes to The Bridewell Theatre in August

Performances run 4th â€“ 6th August 2023.

By:
Spawned at The Drum, Plymouth Theatre Royal in summer 2022 with 40 young performers and musicians, BYMT's Angry Salmon is swimming into London's Bridewell Theatre with a refreshed score and story 4th - 6th August 2023.

Inspired by true stories from our oceans, this funny and imaginative new musical is 'The Little Mermaid' meets 'Seaspiracy' - bubbling with humour, big characters and adventurous songs, it tells an important story about taking care of ourselves and our planet.

Every year, thousands of salmon escape from salmon-farms in their masses. Ill-fit for life back in the wild, they are unable to find food, unable to migrate efficiently, and unable to connect with their fellow wild salmon. The salmon are angry.

Set in a heightened, cartoonish world, the show follows the inhabitants of a thriving fish-farm who work their fins to the bone in order to be the best. Once a month, the Sky Ceremony happens, and the Humans lower their net to select those who will go on to 'paradise'... Leo Di-Carprio (the mayor's eldest daughter), sick of life stuck inside the tanks, initiates a mass escape through a crack in the farm's borders. Meanwhile, the humans (zany scientists and fish farmers) realize there has been a breach of security and put an irresistible bounty price on the salmon. The show follows the salmon below the water, searching for their tribe, whilst the humans chase behind, barely taking a moment to question whether or not they're doing the right thing.

Angry Salmon is a funny, imaginative, and tongue-in-cheek allegory of the eco-awareness crisis in the world right now. It's about family, freedom and appreciating the things we have before they are gone.

Writer Jordan Paul Clark says "If you want to celebrate new musical theatre that combines the humour of a Pixar movie and the epic heart of a huge West End musical, then you should come and see Angry Salmon at the Bridewell Theatre. Complete with fish puns and nautical nonsense, come along to this original story about family, love and finding balance in an unbalanced world."

Co-Writer, Composer & Musical Director: Jordan Paul Clarke
Co-Writer & Director: Ali James
Choreographer: Jocelyn Prah
Lighting Designer: Nathan Benjamin
Costume Designer: Kritika Agarwal
Sound Designer: A&M Productions

Fri 4 Aug 2023 7.30pm
Sat 5 Aug 2023 2.30pm
Sat 5 Aug 2023 7.30pm
Sun 6 Aug 2023 1.30pm
Sun 6 Aug 2023 4.30pm




RECOMMENDED FOR YOU