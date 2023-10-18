ANDRE RIEU'S WHITE CHRISTMAS Comes to UK Cinemas This Christmas

Get ready for a Christmas celebration like no other as André Rieu, the world-renowned maestro of classical music, brings his inimitable holiday spirit to the silver screen with his forthcoming André Rieu’s White Christmas cinema event.

For one weekend only, on December 2nd and 3rd, cinema audiences across the country can come together to celebrate the start of the Christmas season.

Presented by Piece of Magic Entertainment at over 500 cinemas, André Rieu’s White Christmas promises to transport you to a world of festive wonder as the maestro alongside his Johann Strauss Orchestra present a spectacular full length Christmas concert that will leave you spellbound.

The event takes place within a magnificently decorated Christmas palace, where the magic of the season comes to life with snow, two ice rinks, picturesque winter scenes, romantic lighting, a red carpet, countless lights, 150 exquisite chandeliers, and over 50 Venetian candelabras.

“Christmas is a magical time for me. A season to share the love and beauty of music, creating unforgettable memories that will last a lifetime. Music has the power to bring people together and I hope you will very much enjoy “White Christmas” in your local cinemas! May it fill your hearts with warmth and joy! Much love, André.”

Cinema host Charlotte Hawkins will also speak with André about creating his musical winter wonderland.

Audiences can expect to be serenaded by timeless Christmas carols, waltzes that make the heart soar, and beautiful songs from all over the world. The programme includes cherished classics such as "Jingle Bells," "Ave Maria," "Oh Holy Night," "Hallelujah," "Sleigh Ride," and many more, all performed with the signature artistry and passion that only André Rieu and his orchestra can deliver.

André Rieu's cinema events have become a beloved tradition, drawing music lovers and families together year after year. With their stunning visuals, impeccable musicality, and heart-warming festive atmosphere, these events have consistently been incredibly popular, capturing the spirit of the season and creating unforgettable memories for all who attend.

Join André Rieu and his Johann Strauss Orchestra for an unforgettable holiday experience that will leave you with hearts aglow and spirits lifted. Make this Christmas season one to remember with "White Christmas."