ANDRE RIEU'S WHITE CHRISTMAS Comes to UK Cinemas This Christmas

For one weekend only, on December 2nd and 3rd, cinema audiences across the country can come together to celebrate the start of the Christmas season. 

By: Oct. 18, 2023

POPULAR

Listen: Hear Four New Tracks From KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER Photo 1 Listen: Hear Four New Tracks From KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER
Initial Dates and Venues Set For LES MISERABLES THE ARENA SPECTACULAR World Tour Photo 2 Initial Dates and Venues Set For LES MISERABLES THE ARENA SPECTACULAR World Tour
Video: Teaser Released For ITV's MAMMA MIA! I HAVE A DREAM, Hosted by Zoe Ball Photo 3 Video: Teaser Released For ITV's MAMMA MIA! I HAVE A DREAM, Hosted by Zoe Ball
Review: THE BOOK THIEF, Leicester Curve Photo 4 Review: THE BOOK THIEF, Leicester Curve

ANDRE RIEU'S WHITE CHRISTMAS Comes to UK Cinemas This Christmas

Get ready for a Christmas celebration like no other as André Rieu, the world-renowned maestro of classical music, brings his inimitable holiday spirit to the silver screen with his forthcoming André Rieu’s White Christmas cinema event.  

For one weekend only, on December 2nd and 3rd, cinema audiences across the country can come together to celebrate the start of the Christmas season. 

Presented by Piece of Magic Entertainment at over 500 cinemas, André Rieu’s White Christmas promises to transport you to a world of festive wonder as the maestro alongside his Johann Strauss Orchestra present a spectacular full length Christmas concert that will leave you spellbound.  

The event takes place within a magnificently decorated Christmas palace, where the magic of the season comes to life with snow, two ice rinks, picturesque winter scenes, romantic lighting, a red carpet, countless lights, 150 exquisite chandeliers, and over 50 Venetian candelabras.  

“Christmas is a magical time for me. A season to share the love and beauty of music, creating unforgettable memories that will last a lifetime. Music has the power to bring people together and I hope you will very much enjoy “White Christmas” in your local cinemas! May it fill your hearts with warmth and joy! Much love, André.” 

Cinema host Charlotte Hawkins will also speak with André about creating his musical winter wonderland. 

Audiences can expect to be serenaded by timeless Christmas carols, waltzes that make the heart soar, and beautiful songs from all over the world. The programme includes cherished classics such as "Jingle Bells," "Ave Maria," "Oh Holy Night," "Hallelujah," "Sleigh Ride," and many more, all performed with the signature artistry and passion that only André Rieu and his orchestra can deliver.  

André Rieu's cinema events have become a beloved tradition, drawing music lovers and families together year after year. With their stunning visuals, impeccable musicality, and heart-warming festive atmosphere, these events have consistently been incredibly popular, capturing the spirit of the season and creating unforgettable memories for all who attend. 

Join André Rieu and his Johann Strauss Orchestra for an unforgettable holiday experience that will leave you with hearts aglow and spirits lifted. Make this Christmas season one to remember with "White Christmas." 




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
Photos: Inside Rehearsal for KIN At Factory Playhouse Productions Photo
Photos: Inside Rehearsal for KIN At Factory Playhouse Productions

Emil Dale on behalf of Factory Playhouse Productions Ltd has released rehearsal photos for the new British musical Kin’s staged concert run at Theatro Technis @ 26 Crowndale, London King’s Cross.

2
Rebellious Bodies: International Butoh Dance Festival 2023 To Present Performances by Vang Photo
Rebellious Bodies: International Butoh Dance Festival 2023 To Present Performances by Vangeline

Rebellious Bodies: International Butoh Dance Festival 2023 presents performances by Vangeline, accompanied by workshops. Don't miss the homage to Butoh founder Tatsumi Hijikata in 'Hijikata Mon Amour.'

3
Baker Mukasa and Hannah Azuonye Will Lead Royal Exchange Theatres BRIEF ENCOUNTER Photo
Baker Mukasa and Hannah Azuonye Will Lead Royal Exchange Theatre's BRIEF ENCOUNTER

This December, Royal Exchange Theatre presents Brief Encounter, a huge beating heart of a musical for incurable romantics.

4
ENGLAND & SON Comes to Scarboroughs Stephen Joseph Theatre in November Photo
ENGLAND & SON Comes to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre in November

England & Son, a one-man show starring Mark Thomas which was highly acclaimed at this year’s Edinburgh Fringe, comes to Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre next month.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Alex James Hatton Sings 'Bonnie' From the UK Tour of BONNIE AND CLYDE Video
Alex James Hatton Sings 'Bonnie' From the UK Tour of BONNIE AND CLYDE
See Highlights From KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER! At HOME Manchester Video
See Highlights From KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER! At HOME Manchester
Watch an All New Trailer For the UK and Ireland Tour of AND THEN THERE WERE NONE Video
Watch an All New Trailer For the UK and Ireland Tour of AND THEN THERE WERE NONE
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
Cheeky Little Brown in UK Regional Cheeky Little Brown
Belgrade Theatre (10/24-10/28)
Eating Myself in UK Regional Eating Myself
Northern Stage (9/23-9/23)
The Importance of Being...Earnest? in UK Regional The Importance of Being...Earnest?
Belgrade Theatre (11/02-11/04)
Tess in UK Regional Tess
Cornerstone, Didcot (11/29-11/29)
The Changeling in UK Regional The Changeling
Southwark Playhouse Borough, The Little (9/28-10/28)
The Nutcracker in UK Regional The Nutcracker
Belgrade Theatre (11/08-11/08)
William Shakespeare's Macbeth in UK Regional William Shakespeare's Macbeth
The Barnfield Theatre (11/17-11/17)
William Shakespeare's Macbeth in UK Regional William Shakespeare's Macbeth
Royal Lyceum Theatre (12/02-12/02)
Cinderella in UK Regional Cinderella
Belgrade Theatre (11/22-1/13)
Ikaria in UK Regional Ikaria
Laurel's (10/19-10/21)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You