A CHRISTMAS CAROL: THE PANTOMIME to Feature Terence Frisch in His 14th Panto at Watford Palace

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Watford Palace Theatre has announced that Terence Frisch will return for his fourteenth pantomime season at the venue, starring as Dame Christmas in A Christmas Carol: The Pantomime.

Running from November 29, 2026 through January 3, 2027, the production continues one of Watford's most cherished holiday traditions, with Frisch once again taking center stage in the theatre's annual festive spectacular.

A fixture of Watford Palace Theatre's pantomimes since 2012, Frisch has become a beloved figure for local audiences through performances in productions including Cinderella, Mother Goose, Robin Hood, Sleeping Beauty, Dick Whittington and His Cat, Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast and most recently Jack and the Beanstalk. His screen credits include Suspect: The Shooting of Jean Charles de Menezes, The Walk-In, Call the Midwife, Last Night in Soho and Hugo.

"I'm really pleased to be back at Watford for the Christmas season and for A Christmas Carol: The Pantomime," said Frisch. "It's one of my favourite novels and, now with added Panto, it's got to be the perfect mix for having a great time. I can't wait!"

Joining Frisch will be acclaimed actor and theatre-maker Michael Lambourne as Ebenezer Scrooge. Lambourne's theatre credits include Churchill's Urinal, The Great Gatsby, York Theatre Royal, Hull Truck Theatre, Derby Theatre, Punchdrunk, Tall Stories and Secret Cinema. His television credits include In the Dark and ChuckleVision.

This new take on Charles Dickens' classic story transforms the resident Dame into all of the Ghosts of Christmas, leading the grumpiest Watfordian, Ebenezer Scrooge, on a whirlwind journey through Christmas past, present and future. Along the way, audiences can expect pop songs, comedy, family-friendly chaos and a host of larger-than-life characters.

The production also features Bob Scratchit, Jakebob Marley and the wider Watford community as Scrooge is swept into a festive adventure filled with surprises, music and holiday spirit.

A Christmas Carol: The Pantomime is written by Watford Palace Theatre CEO and Director of Programming Steve Marmion, a former Artistic Director of Soho Theatre known for creating accessible and inventive new work. The production is directed by Associate Director James Williams, whose credits include SpongeBob the Musical: Youth Edition, James and the Giant Peach and Abi's House Party.

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