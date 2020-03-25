101 Outdoor Arts Creation Space and the Corn Exchange Newbury Call For Outdoor Artists

101 Outdoor Arts Creation Space and the Corn Exchange Newbury, based in West Berkshire, are looking to work with outdoor artists in innovative ways to reach online audiences.

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, touring opportunities worldwide have been cancelled, other project plans have been postponed and, as a result, outdoor artists are unable to present work that they had been preparing. 101 Outdoor Arts Creation Space and the Corn Exchange Newbury are able to offer a series of awards to assist artists at this difficult time and to give them the support in reaching audiences while their usual performance opportunities are unavailable.

A limited number of cash grants of between £500 and £1,500 are available for artists who create work for the outdoors or public spaces. The successful recipients will be asked to research and develop innovative ways to make their work available for audiences online. This can include rehearsed or new performance material that can be recorded, or archive material that can be edited, and presented digitally. This could also be an opportunity to share processes with other artists for learning and development, or inspire research into live streaming, podcasting or 360 degree technology.

Applications should be no longer than 1000 words, with supportive documentation about the type of work that you present, and submitted to hello@101outdoorarts.com by 5pm on Wednesday 8 April 2020.

101 Outdoor Arts Creation Space is a dedicated rehearsal, fabrication and development centre for the outdoor arts community in the UK. Part of the Corn Exchange Trust, 101 hosts over 50 artistic residencies every year alongside a programme of professional development labs and outdoor performances.

Full details about this opportunity as well as further information about 101 Outdoor Arts Creation Space, can be found online at www.101outdoorarts.com





