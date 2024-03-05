Full Cast and Production Team Set For The European Premiere of A SONG OF SONGS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The full cast and production team are announced for the European premiere of A Song of Songs. The production will open at the Park Theatre, Thursday 9 May to Saturday 15 June 2024. (Press night: Tuesday 14 May 2024, 7pm).

The cast of twelve performers and musicians bring this epic, poetical musical theatre to vibrant life, led by the prolific Israeli actress, writer and composer Ofra Daniel, making her UK stage debut.

Ofra Daniel is joined by Joaquin Pedro Valdes (Pacific Overtures - Menier, Then, Now & Next - Palladium, Heathers The Musical - Theatre Royal Haymarket); Matthew Woodyatt (The Fair Maid of the West - RSC, Moving Stories - Globe, One Man Two Guvnors - Theatre Royal Haymarket + UK tour); Laurel Dougall (Singin' in the Rain - Adelphi, Street Scene - Opera de Monte Carlo); Rebecca Giacopazzi (Films - Wicked, Death on the Nile); graduate Ashleigh Schuman (young Sally in Follies - TRCSofS&D); Shira Kravitz (The Band's Visit - Donmar). Alongside five on stage musicians led by Musical Supervisor on keys Jerome van den Berghe who will be creating and jamming with his musicians, bringing their own inclusive fusion of extraordinary musicality.

Winner of The San Francisco Critics Award for best new production, A Song of Songs fuses a world music score from Middle Eastern harmonics, the sounds of modern European Flamenco, Klezmer and the Middle-East with dazzling choreography; in the timeless story of passion and awakening.

A Song of Songs tells the evocative story of a young wife, Tirzah (Daniel), in a loveless marriage (The Husband - Woodyatt). Tirzah discovers she has an unseen admirer (The Lover - Valdes) and enters into a mysterious and fervent love affair; finding herself in what is a seductive, sensuous, soul-searing journey of sexual and climatic personal empowerment.... or is it love-induced madness?

Ofra Daniel says: "I want to bring a different musical theatrical experience to audiences. I was inspired by some of the most beautiful poetry ever written in the epic A Song Of Songs. Poetry and music are the highest forms of expression: stirring the senses, mind and body. A Song Of Songs brings the timeless story of love sickness into an explosion of pulsating, rhythmical music and physical live theatre."

A Song of Songs creative team features a multicultural collection of award-winning artists including: prolific Actress, Writer, Composer and Director Ofra Daniel (Behind Closed Doors, Edges, What if?, Kassit - The Musical - San Francisco); Associate Director is Columbian Actress and Director Victoria Góngora (Maria, Vagina Monologues, acting coach Museo Rayo, University Del Vale); Original Direction and Dramaturgy by Christopher Renshaw (We Will Rock You, Zorro: The Musical, Taboo); Music by Ofra Daniel (and Lior Ben-Hur, in collaboration with Ali Paris). The lyrics inspired by A Song Of Songs. Musical Supervisor Jerome van den Berghe (Spitting Image the Musical - Pheonix, Bat Out of Hell - UK & Ireland tour). Choreographer Billy Mitchell (Cats, Matilda - Teatro Sistina, Rome; Associate Choreographer Cinderella, School Of Rock - Gillian Lynne Theatre; Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat - Palladium & Australia); Lighting Designer Aaron J Dootson (OffWestEnd Award best lighting design The Night Larry Cramer Kissed Me); Sound Designer Andrew Johnson (Broadway World Award for Best Sound Design The Play That Goes Wrong - Broadway; Grand Hotel, Mack & Mabel and Titanic - UK); Set Design by visual artist Marina Paz; Production Manager James Anderton (Little Women - Park Theatre); Casting Director Jane Deitch (Tick Tick Boom, The Addams Family). Producer for A Song of Songs is John Gertz (Zorro: The Musical) and General Manager is Aria Entertainment's Katy Lipson and Ollie Hancock (Rags - Park Theatre).