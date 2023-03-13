Kerala Dust brings the Violet Drive tour to Zorlu PSM next month. The performance is set for April 8, 2023.

Trying to bridge the gap between electronic music and traditional songwriting in their productions, Kerala Dust has included Istanbul in the series they will tour with their new album 'Violet Drive'! The London-based band, which we last met at Zorlu PSM in the fifth edition of Sónar Istanbul in 2021, will return to the Turkcell Stage on April 8, 2023!

With Edmund Kenny on vocals and electronics, Lawrence Howarth on guitar and Harvey Grant, the key name of the group, Kerala Dust carries out their productions on the Berlin - Zurich - London line. Fueled by the strange turmoil of South London, the trio captured their Signature Sound, inspired by the cosmopolitanism of Berlin and the nature of Zurich.

Inspired by a diverse and wide musical spectrum such as Tom Waits, Talking Heads and Abdulla Rashim, the trio made a stunning "off-kilter percussion" sound by centering drums on their upcoming new album, 'Violet Drive'. Recorded in two weeks in a studio in the Alps, we get the multi-layered Kerala Dust sound, the flash-like punch of the woozy synths, and Edmund's velvety voice in every stitched second of 'Violet Drive'.

Sharing clues from the album 'Violet Drive' with their single 'Pulse VI' released on September 9, Kerala Dust revealed the universe the album is in with the music video that shot on an abandoned highway bridge that became a part of the wall between East and West Berlin during the Cold War.