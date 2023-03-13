Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Mar. 13, 2023  
Kerala Dust brings the Violet Drive tour to Zorlu PSM next month. The performance is set for April 8, 2023.

Trying to bridge the gap between electronic music and traditional songwriting in their productions, Kerala Dust has included Istanbul in the series they will tour with their new album 'Violet Drive'! The London-based band, which we last met at Zorlu PSM in the fifth edition of Sónar Istanbul in 2021, will return to the Turkcell Stage on April 8, 2023!

With Edmund Kenny on vocals and electronics, Lawrence Howarth on guitar and Harvey Grant, the key name of the group, Kerala Dust carries out their productions on the Berlin - Zurich - London line. Fueled by the strange turmoil of South London, the trio captured their Signature Sound, inspired by the cosmopolitanism of Berlin and the nature of Zurich.

Inspired by a diverse and wide musical spectrum such as Tom Waits, Talking Heads and Abdulla Rashim, the trio made a stunning "off-kilter percussion" sound by centering drums on their upcoming new album, 'Violet Drive'. Recorded in two weeks in a studio in the Alps, we get the multi-layered Kerala Dust sound, the flash-like punch of the woozy synths, and Edmund's velvety voice in every stitched second of 'Violet Drive'.

Sharing clues from the album 'Violet Drive' with their single 'Pulse VI' released on September 9, Kerala Dust revealed the universe the album is in with the music video that shot on an abandoned highway bridge that became a part of the wall between East and West Berlin during the Cold War.




The Perfect World Musical, played by Özlem Saraç Özcan and directed by Gaye Cankaya, from the story of Weird Technological Tales by Elif Sude Dobra, the winner of the One Dream One Game Competition run by Zorlu Holding Corporate Communications, will be at Zorlu PSM throughout the season.
Written by Peter Shaffer, the unique story of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Antonio Salieri, the unforgettable composers of world music history, AMADEUS is on stage! Performances run 26 February - 10 April 2023.
Semaver Kumpanya has been staging Moliere's famous play 'Cimri' with Tansu Biçer's interpretation and Serkan Keskin's much talked about 'Harpagon' performance for 7 seasons at a sold-out place.
Written by Lewis Carroll and translated into 174 languages, 'Alice in Wonderland', one of the unique works of literature, is on stage as a contemporary musical adaptation with the direction of Serdar Biliş and the choreography of Beyhan Murphy.

March 2, 2023

February 20, 2023

February 13, 2023

February 9, 2023

January 30, 2023

There is a story that France's famous singer “Edith Piaf”, aka “The Sidewalk Sparrow” wants to tell you. Everyone knows 'The Sidewalk Sparrow', so what would it be like to meet Edith?
