AVE MARIA: A CHRISTMAS CONCERT Comes to Agrovino Wine Bar Lofou

AVE MARIA: A CHRISTMAS CONCERT with Anoki Von Arx & Milena Romanova comes to Agrovino Wine Bar Lofou. The performance is set for Thursday, 21 December at 8pm.

Anoki Von Arx (soprano sfogato) and Milena Romanova (piano), perform a selection of well-loved Christmas songs, and solo piano works, including the most wonderful known and unknown Ave Marias from Schubert, Bach/Gounod, Caccini and Verdi Gomez. They also present popular Christmas songs from around the world, including Germany, England, Italy, France, and classical songs for this time of the year from A. Adam, Brahms, Bach, etc. Anoki and Milena will celebrate light and love, which is the original meaning of the Christmas season and the year end. Presented by Music in the Mountains.

Food & Accommodation: Agrovino Wine Bar Lofou offers tasty snacks from 6pm until the concert starts. Tel: 99584871. Lofou Tavern is open from 12noon with excellent pre-concert meals; bookings advised. Tel: 25470202. There are seven separate studios with a discount for concert-goers. Tel: 25470202.

Information: www.musicinthemountains.eu. www.agrovino-lofou.com. Facebook: @musicmountainscyprus.

Anoki von Arx (soprano sfogato) after a dancing career, has devoted herself to opera. Having graduated from the Conservatory in Paris, her voice training has had a lasting impact, from the Cornelius Reid method via Carol Bagott-Forte, Canada. Her voice covers the entire spectrum from high and dramatic soprano to mezzo. For many years her interdisciplinary productions have opened the world of opera to a young public (such as Opera vs. Streetdance). She moved next to regular one-woman-shows and various concerts and opera productions in Cyprus. She performed as soloist with the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra and the Aphrodite Opera Festival Paphos. Anoki was also seen in the Rialto Theatre Limassol as Donna Anna under the conductor Yiorgos Kountouris and recently in "The Man on the Roof". She currently performs throughout Europe.

Milena Romanova (piano) is a graduate of the Specialised Kharkov Musical College and Kharkov Conservatory in Ukraine, and qualified as a piano teacher, accompanist, and chamber ensemble player. She stayed to work at the Conservatory in the Department of solo singing and wind instruments. Milena has extensive experience with various instruments, as well as in solo singing. She is a laureate and diploma laureate of national and international competitions and festivals. Milena has a large number of pupils all over the world. In 2018, she completed an international tour of China with a graduate student Zhan Chi from the Kharkov National University of Arts. She has letters of appreciation, diplomas for high professionalism and the degree of leading accompanist. Milena has a wealth of experience as a soloist, accompanist, and piano teacher.

Agrovino Wine Bar Lofou was established in Lofou in 2015 and offers a large selection of Cypriot wines, spirits, fresh juices, beers, coffees, and a small snack menu including pizza, platters, and salad etc. It is open from 1pm daily, except Tuesdays, and is a wonderfully atmospheric venue for live music. Tel: 99584871.

Lofou Tavern offers well-known authentic Cypriot delicacies, as well as the a la carte menu, and combine it with wonderful Cypriot wine. It is open all day: 12noon - 9pm with excellent pre-concert meals; bookings advised. Tel: 25470202.

Agrovino Studios is a group of seven separate studios, each with its own unique character providing accommodation for 2 - 5 people. The studios all have kitchen, heating, and internet. Tel: 25470202.

Agrovino is a village complex comprising of a separate tavern, wine bar and accommodation, each within walking distance, that combines Cypriot hospitality and traditional architecture and cuisine. Mr. Costas was the first resident of the village to set up a business in Lofou, since the village was abandoned in the old days, with the opening of the tavern in 1992. With his passion and hard work, as well as with the help of his large family, he managed in a few years to make the tavern famous both locally and internationally. If you are looking for a landscape with a rich architectural character and history, then Lofou is the perfect destination. Visit www.agrovino-lofou.com for details.

Lofou village is located to the north-west of Limassol, just 26Km from the city. It is on an average altitude of 780M and surrounded by the neighbouring communities of Pera Pedi to the north (around 6.5Km) and Agios Therapon to the southwest (about 4.5Km). Starting from the Troodos round-about and moving north, after passing the community of Alassa, head northwest, following the signs to Lofou and Agios Therapon. The route from Limassol takes about half an hour by car.

Music in the Mountains was founded in 2005 by Pam Groves, Mike Groves, and Andrew Oliver. It was created in order to present a wide range of high-quality concerts in all musical genres in the mountain villages in the Limassol and Paphos regions, including Lofou, Trimiklini, Silikou and Ineia as well as occasional events in Limassol and Paphos.