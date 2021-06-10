Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Tulsa Opera Offers Free Outdoor Yoga Classes Through June 22

Classes will be held at 17th and Riverside every Tuesday at 5:45pm and will last for approximately 50 minutes.

Jun. 10, 2021  
Tulsa Opera Offers Free Outdoor Yoga Classes Through June 22

Tulda Opera has announced Aria Yoga, free outdoor yoga classes at River Parks.

Bring your mat and enjoy the music! From May 18 through June 22, Tulsa Opera will be offering FREE outdoor yoga classes at River Parks! All ages and skill levels are welcome. Enjoy inspiring opera music paired with guided yoga meditations led by Margaret Stall, yoga practitioner and Tulsa Opera Chorus member.

Classes will be held at 17th and Riverside every Tuesday at 5:45pm and will last for approximately 50 minutes. Please bring your own yoga mat and water.

In case of inclement weather, class will be held through a livestream on the Aria Yoga Facebook page. Be sure to like and follow Aria Yoga on Facebook for the latest on upcoming classes!

To register, fill out the form at https://tulsaopera.com/yoga/.

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatre goer in Tulsa? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.


Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Branded Broadway Merch

Related Articles View More Tulsa Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • TOSCA Opens at La Monnaie de Munt This Week
  • What Questions Do You Have About Live Theater's Return?
  • Hitmusical 'MAMMA MIA!' gaat door met extra voorstellingen!
  • Eva-Maria Westbroek and Julius Drake Will Perform a Recital at La Monnaie De Munt This Month