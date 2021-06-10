Tulsa Opera Offers Free Outdoor Yoga Classes Through June 22

Tulda Opera has announced Aria Yoga, free outdoor yoga classes at River Parks.

Bring your mat and enjoy the music! From May 18 through June 22, Tulsa Opera will be offering FREE outdoor yoga classes at River Parks! All ages and skill levels are welcome. Enjoy inspiring opera music paired with guided yoga meditations led by Margaret Stall, yoga practitioner and Tulsa Opera Chorus member.

Classes will be held at 17th and Riverside every Tuesday at 5:45pm and will last for approximately 50 minutes. Please bring your own yoga mat and water.

In case of inclement weather, class will be held through a livestream on the Aria Yoga Facebook page. Be sure to like and follow Aria Yoga on Facebook for the latest on upcoming classes!

To register, fill out the form at https://tulsaopera.com/yoga/.