Tulsa Ballet to Stream THE MAN BEHIND THE MUSIC Tonight

Tulsa Ballet will be streaming a full-length ballet performance online, completely free of charge on Friday, April 3rd at 7:00 pm (CST) and Saturday, April 4th at 12:00 pm (CST)! Join them for an encore performance of Tchaikovsky: The Man Behind the Music, choreographed by Tulsa Ballet's own Ma Cong. Be captivated by the story of a Russian composer known for some of the most iconic music in the world of ballet, as well as an opportunity to chat live with Resident Choreographer Ma Cong and Artistic Director Marcello Angelini.

While Tchaikovsky was celebrated for his professional success and popularity, the societal constraints of life in 19th century Russia created constant inner conflict between his private life and the public persona society required of him.

They have released the following information about how to stream the production:

IF YOU'D LIKE TO STREAM THE PERFORMANCE THROUGH YOUR SMARTTV:

STEP 1: Download the YouTube App on the device you'll use to tune in. You can find it by opening the App Store, Google Play, etc. If you have a smart TV, try pressing the "Home" or "Menu" button on your remote control. The YouTube app is likely already installed.

STEP 2: If you don't want to download an app, simply open the internet browser on your device and enter YouTube.com/TBTulsaBallet

It should look something like this:

STEP 3: Approximately 30 minutes prior to the stream beginning, you will be able to bring it up to make sure your audio and video are working correctly.

For more information visit: https://tulsaballet.org/tchaikovsky-the-man-behind-the-music/





