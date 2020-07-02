Tulsa Ballet to Live Stream RITE OF SPRING

Tulsa Ballet is offering a free live stream viewing of the 2013 recording of Rite of Spring by Adam Hougland for two showtimes: Friday, July 10th at 7:00 pm CDT and Saturday, July 11th at 12:00 pm CDT. This performance is 45 minutes long and can only be viewed on Tulsa Ballet's YouTube channel during its live stream time slots. (Please note that this ballet may be unsettling in nature to some viewers.)

The Rite of Spring is a ballet and orchestral concert work by Russian composer Igor Stravinsky with a very unique history. When first performed in 1913 in Paris, the performance caused somewhat of a riot within the theatre. This reaction was likely caused by the unsettling combination of Stravinsky's avant-garde score and radical choreography from Vaslav Nijinksy, who were both considered experimental for their time.

