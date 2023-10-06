Theatre Tulsa Hosts Ultimate ROCKY HORROR Experience for Halloween

Halloween will be a night of thrilling entertainment as Theatre Tulsa presents a special screening of the iconic cult classic film, "The Rocky Horror Picture Show," featuring a live performing shadow cast. The event promises an unforgettable experience that encourages audience interaction mixed with live entertainment.

This one-of-a-kind Halloween screening offers a unique opportunity for fans to immerse themselves in the world of Dr. Frank-N-Furter and the eccentric cohorts of his castle. The live shadow cast will bring the characters to life, adding an extra layer of excitement and nostalgia to the event.

To enhance the audience's participation, gift bags filled with show props will be included with each ticket purchase. These prop bags will contain a selection of items carefully curated to match key moments in the film, allowing viewers to engage with the action on the screen and amplify the energy of the evening.

Get ready to dance the "Time Warp" and sing along to the iconic tunes of "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" with a live performing shadow cast.

Performances will be Oct. 31 at 7pm and 10pm at Theatre Tulsa Studios, 5521 S. Peoria Ave. Tickets are $20 in advance, which includes a prop bag. Additional concessions will also be available.

A Halloween costume contest will be held before both showings.