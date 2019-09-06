Theatre Tulsa Begins Play Series With Steve Martin Comedy PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE

Theatre Tulsa will kickoff the "Play Series" for its 97th season with "Picasso at the Lapin Agile," by comedian and writer Steve Martin.

"Picasso at the Lapin Agile," features Albert Einstein and Pablo Picasso meeting at a bar in Montmartre, Paris, in 1904. Both are young and brilliant, but have yet to make their history-making breakthroughs. The characters drink, debate and disclose the seeds of their amazing ideas-to-come in the 20th century.

"Picasso at the Lapin Agile" was the first full-length play written by Steve Martin . It opened at the Steppenwolf Theatre Company in Chicago in 1993, followed by successful runs in Los Angeles, New York and other U.S. cities.

The cast stars Juan Reinso as Pablo Picasso and Thomas Hunt as Albert Einstein. Other cast members include Nicholas Sumpter as Freddy, Timothy Hunter as Gaston, Tabitha Littlefield as Germaine, Alyssa Brown as Suzanne, Fletcher Gross as Sagot, Stephen Remington as Schmendiman, Karmen Blessing as The Countess, Megan Mockerman as Female Admirer and Audie Pritchett as The Visitor.

The show is directed by Vern Stefanic.

Performances will be Sept. 14-22 in the Liddy Doenges Theatre of the Tulsa PAC. Showtimes on Sept. 14, 20 and 21 are at 8 p.m.; The Sept. 15 and 22 matinees will be at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at tulsapac.com or by calling 918-596-7111.





