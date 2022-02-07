Theatre Tulsa Announces HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING

Theatre Tulsa is planning the launch of the second dramatic play of its 99th season, "Heroes of the Fourth Turning," which opens Feb. 25.



The new show was the winner of the 2020 Obie Award for Playwriting, the 2020 Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Play, and a 2020 Pulitzer Finalist for Drama.



Days after the white-supremacist riot in Charlottesville, four old friends gather for a reunion at their conservative Catholic alma mater in Wyoming. As the party stretches late into the night, they grapple with their beliefs and their place in the world, the conversation spiraling into spiritual chaos, clashing politics, and furious debate. Ultimately, the riveting and witty "Heroes of the Fourth Turning" speaks to the heart of a country at war with itself.



The play takes its title from the Strauss-Howe generational theory, devised by William Strauss and Neil Howe, which describes a theorized recurring generation cycle in American history and global history. The characters in the story see the Fourth Turning as a future war in which the strong and faithful will eventually rise from the ashes victorious.



"This show is an amazing piece of highly-charged drama. Although Theatre Tulsa is well-known for its larger musicals, we appreciate the opportunity to tackle more challenging work too," said Jarrod Kopp, executive director of Theatre Tulsa.



Theatre Tulsa's production of "Heroes of the Fourth Turning" stars Kathleen Hope as Gina, Emily Peterson as Emily, Amanda Berry as Teresa, Robert Young as Kevin, and Steve Barker as Justin.



The show is directed by Norah Sweeney.



Performances will be Feb. 25 through March 6 in the Doenges Theatre of the Tulsa PAC. Showtimes on Feb. 25-26, and 4-5 are at 8 p.m.; the Feb 27 and March 6 matinees will be at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at tulsapac.com or by calling 918-596-7111.



For questions or more information about Theatre Tulsa and its upcoming shows and programs, visit theatretulsa.org, call 918-587-8402 or email info@theatretulsa.org