Theatre Tulsa Announces “Champion Of The Arts” Award Winner

Theatre Tulsa will honor Maybelle Wallace of Theatre North at its 2019 Broadway Ball event October 5.



The award highlights individuals or organizations from the Tulsa area who have been a strong advocate for local arts.



Wallace has served as executive director of the theatre company, which has been Tulsa's primary African-American theater company for four decades, since 1991.



"Maybelle has been unwavering in her drive to grow Theatre North to what it is today," said Jarrod Kopp, executive director of Theatre Tulsa. "She has worked countless hours to make Theatre North an award-winning company that ensures African-American stories and perspectives are well-represented in Tulsa's theatre community."



Broadway Ball is Theatre Tulsa's annual fall gala. The event, this year featuring "A Night in New Orleans" theme, will offer a vibrant evening of thematic drinks, live music, and Cajun cuisine. The 2019 Broadway Ball will be held Saturday, Oct. 5 at 7 pm at the Bond Event Center.



This year's event is emceed by KJRH-2 news anchor Travis Guillory.



General admission tickets will be $125. Table sponsorship packages are also available starting at just $1,500.



Tickets and more information about the event are available online at theatretulsa.org/broadwayball.



For questions or more information about Theatre Tulsa and its upcoming shows and programs, visit theatretulsa.org, call 918-587-8402 or email info@theatretulsa.org





