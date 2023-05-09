Theatre Tulsa Academy Will Present Disney's 101 DALMATIONS KIDS

Performances will be May 12-14 in the Williams Theatre of the Tulsa Performing Arts Center.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

POPULAR

Jonas Brothers to Embark on Arena Tour Following Broadway Engagement Photo 1 Jonas Brothers to Embark on Arena Tour Following Broadway Engagement
THE BOOK OF MORMON Comes to Tulsa PAC in July Photo 2 THE BOOK OF MORMON Comes to Tulsa PAC in July

Theatre Tulsa Academy Will Present Disney's 101 DALMATIONS KIDS

Theatre Tulsa Academy will continue its 2023 education program with a full production of Disney's "101 Dalmatians KIDS".

Theatre Tulsa Academy is an interactive theatre training program for youth. The course trains students on the essentials of musical theatre - auditioning, acting, vocal music, dance, and more.

Based on the classic animated film, Disney's "101 Dalmatians KIDS" is a fur-raising adventure featuring Cruella De Vil, Disney's most outrageous villain, and 101 of the most adorable heroes to set their paws onstage. Pet owners, Roger and Anita, live happily in London with their Dalmatians, Pongo and Perdita, stalwart dogs devoted to raising their puppies. Everything is quiet until Anita's former classmate, the monstrous Cruella De Vil, plots to steal the puppies for her new fur coat. The Dalmatians rally all the dogs of London for a daring rescue of the puppies from Cruella and her bumbling henchmen. With a high-spirited score and lovable characters, this stage adaptation is certain to charm and delight all audiences.

The company will also provide a low-sensory adaptation of the show. Theatre Tulsa is committed to offering sensory-friendly youth programming for people with social and cognitive disabilities, primarily for families with neurodivergent children. The additional performance will be held Sunday, May 14, at 11 a.m.

A sensory-friendly performance involves adapting technical aspects of a performance to provide a low-stimulation experience that minimizes any sounds, lighting effects, or onstage action that may trigger a negative response. An American Sign Language interpreter will also be at the adaptive performance to provide signing services to any hearing-impaired audiences.

The Theatre Tulsa Academy series of shows features youth-oriented and "junior" versions of popular musicals as a supplement to Theatre Tulsa's regular season of mainstage shows. Theatre Tulsa Academy produces four additional works per season.

The production is directed and music directed by Karlena Riggs, and choreographed by Joelle Galapate.

Performances will be May 12-14 in the Williams Theatre of the Tulsa Performing Arts Center. Evening showtimes on May 12 and 13 are at 7:30 pm. Matinees on May 13 and 14 will be at 2 p.m. The adapted performance for neurodivergent audiences will be May 22 at 11 a.m. Tickets are available at Click Here or by calling 918-596-7111.


Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Tulsa? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

 



RELATED STORIES - Tulsa

3rd Act Theatre Company Presents GILLIGANS ISLAND: THE MUSICAL This Month Photo
3rd Act Theatre Company Presents GILLIGAN'S ISLAND: THE MUSICAL This Month

3rd Act Theatre Company, a 501(c)3 non-profit theatre company in Oklahoma City, presents its first musical production, Gilligan's Island: The Musical, with music and lyrics by Hope & Laurence Juber and book by Sherwood Schwartz and Lloyd J Schwartz. The production is directed by Billie Thrash with musical direction by Mariann Searle and additional choreography by Barbara Bernard.

THE BOOK OF MORMON Comes to Tulsa PAC in July Photo
THE BOOK OF MORMON Comes to Tulsa PAC in July

Back by popular demand, THE BOOK OF MORMON, which played a record- breaking run in January, 2019 returns to Tulsa for a limited engagement July 26-27 at The Tulsa Performing Arts Center.

Theatre Tulsa Presents KINKY BOOTS Photo
Theatre Tulsa Presents KINKY BOOTS

Theatre Tulsa will presentthe Tony Award-winning musical, 'Kinky Boots.' With music and lyrics by Grammy and Tony-winning artist Cyndi Lauper, and a book by Harvey Fierstein, the show promises an unforgettable experience for all ages.

Tulsa Opera Brings Stephen Sondheims Classic Musical INTO THE WOODS To The Tulsa Performin Photo
Tulsa Opera Brings Stephen Sondheim's Classic Musical INTO THE WOODS To The Tulsa Performing Arts Center This May

Tickets are on sale now for Tulsa Opera's production of Stephen Sondheim's beloved musical 'Into the Woods' at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center.


More Hot Stories For You

THE BOOK OF MORMON Comes to Tulsa PAC in JulyTHE BOOK OF MORMON Comes to Tulsa PAC in July
Theatre Tulsa Presents KINKY BOOTSTheatre Tulsa Presents KINKY BOOTS
Tulsa Opera Brings Stephen Sondheim's Classic Musical INTO THE WOODS To The Tulsa Performing Arts Center This MayTulsa Opera Brings Stephen Sondheim's Classic Musical INTO THE WOODS To The Tulsa Performing Arts Center This May
LEGALLY BLONDE The Musical Returns To Tulsa For Two Performances, April 19-20LEGALLY BLONDE The Musical Returns To Tulsa For Two Performances, April 19-20

Videos

Video: Bernadette Peters & More in Mary Tyler Moore Documentary Video Video: Bernadette Peters & More in Mary Tyler Moore Documentary
The Cast of MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY Performs 'Waterloo' In New Music Video Video
The Cast of MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY Performs 'Waterloo' In New Music Video
Daveed Diggs Sings 'Under the Sea' in New LITTLE MERMAID Clip Video
Daveed Diggs Sings 'Under the Sea' in New LITTLE MERMAID Clip
The Company of SPAMALOT Gets Ready for the Kennedy Center Video
The Company of SPAMALOT Gets Ready for the Kennedy Center
View all Videos

Tulsa SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Disney's Beauty And The Beast
The Freeland Center (6/09-6/11)CAST
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU