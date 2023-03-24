Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park Presents Shakespeare's Birthday Bash Next Month

Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park presents Shakespeare's Birthday Bash in Oklahoma City. The party celebrating the Bard and Oklahoma Shakespeare's 39th season will be in the company's new outdoor theater, the Shakespeare Gardens, in the Oklahoma Shakespeare complex located at 2920 Paseo, Oklahoma City, OK 73103.
Shakespeare's Birthday Bash is the only fundraising event benefiting Oklahoma Shakespeare, a 501(c)(3) non-profit theater. The fundraiser is a chance for the community to show their support of Oklahoma Shakespeare, while at the same time enjoying some of the theater's excellent entertainment. Guests will enjoy hors d'oeuvres, beer and wine, live music, birthday cake and a sneak peak at the upcoming season.
The fundraiser helps to support the many programs Oklahoma Shakespeare offers to the community throughout the year. Executive Artistic Director, Kathryn McGill, added "Oklahoma Shakespeare stands poised for new heights. With you, our audience and supporters firmly standing by, we continue the journey."
