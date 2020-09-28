Max Major Comes to Theatre Tulsa With REMOTE CONTROL

The show runs for six performances Oct. 1-11 at 7pm CST.

Max Major is coming to Theatre Tulsa in October!

Welcome to the next generation of magic. Not just a show, Remote Control is a hands-on experience. The intrigue kicks off before the show even begins when you receive a package in the mail. It must remain sealed until the show begins, when the secret contents are to be revealed only during the live performance. Now imagine that same magician bringing everyday objects to life, reading your mind, and mystifying you ... all as you sit in your living room. It's a magical experience unlike anything you've ever seen before.

The host leading this experience is Max Major, who has appeared on the TODAY show and America's Got Talent, as well as dozens of viral videos that have stunned millions across the internet. An expert in body language, influence, and reading people, Max Major has been called before two Department of Defense Intelligence Agencies to demonstrate his innovative techniques, earning him the reputation as "the human lie detector" along the way.

Remote Control is incredible and unforgettable family-friendly fun for all to enjoy. Enjoy alone or share the fun with the whole family - each ticket allows viewing on one device. Don't miss a truly unique and entertaining evening that will blow your mind!

To receive the TOP SECRET package, orders must be placed 7 days before your show date. Orders placed after this point may not receive a package. Don't worry, you'll still have a fantastic time, and won't miss out on a mind-blowing, interactive experience.

The show runs for six performances Oct. 1-11 at 7pm CST. Tickets to Remote Control with Max Major are currently available for $55 per household. Order your ticket and package at https://theatretulsa.org/inabox.

