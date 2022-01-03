Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

HEAD OVER HEELS Comes to Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma Beginning Next Month

Performances are set forÂ February 16, 2022 â€“ March 6, 2022.

Jan. 3, 2022 Â 
Head Over Heels comes to the Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma beginning next month. Performances are set for February 16, 2022 - March 6, 2022.

This unpredictable Elizabethan romp follows the escapades of a royal family on an outrageous journey to save their beloved kingdom from extinction - only to discover the key to their realm's survival lies within each of their own hearts. It's a laugh-out-loud adventure of dramatic irony and comical courtship told through verse, set to the iconic pop music of 1980s all-female rock band The Go-Go's, featuring dance-in-the-aisle hit songs like "We Got the Beat,""Vacation," and more. Occasionally contains strong language and situations.

For the foreseeable future, Lyric Theatre is following Broadway's guidelines for staff/audience expectations for our own productions as well as renters of the Plaza Theatre:

- All staff/crew working front of house or backstage must show proof of vaccination.

- All performers must show proof of vaccination or negative COVID test within 72 hours of the performance.

- All audience members must show proof of vaccination or negative COVID test within 72 hours of the performance upon arrival to the theatre and must remain masked in the auditorium unless drinking or eating.

These rules will be enforced by Lyric staff.

NOTE: These rules are subject to change as scientific research dictates

Learn more at https://lyrictheatreokc.com/shows/head-over-heels/.

