M. BUTTERFLY, THE SEAGULL and More Set for Talk Is Free Theatre 2026/27 Season

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Talk Is Free Theatre Artistic Producer Arkady Spivak revealed the Barrie-based company will use its 25th season to “F*#% the System”–with full line-ups in Barrie, in Toronto, and multiple TIFT productions touring around the world–examining all the ways people navigate the systems that can elevate, control, oppress. Whether those systems are legal, familial, cultural or civic, it's about how inspiring a greater personal agency can disrupt them. Though varied in form, the pieces are unified by questions of power, belonging, and the continual work of building community.

BARRIE SEASON

The season opens with The Maids (September 17-October 4, 2026) by Jean Genet, directed by Jillian Keiley. Based on a true story, the darkly comic and unsettling The Maids tells an account of two sisters employed as servants in a wealthy household who engage in elaborate role-playing games, each taking turns as their superior, Madame. However, thanks to long-suppressed frustrations and desires, their private rituals intensify with devastating consequences. This celebrated drama is a provocative examination of social hierarchy and the masks people wear to survive in a world filled with inequality.

In an immersive experience devised and curated by Griffin Hewitt, Don't Touch the Art (September 24-October 4, 2026) transforms a large building into a living gallery of performance where multiple works, both new and TIFT favourites, unfold simultaneously across rooms, hallways, and hidden corners. Each encounter is designed to be a surprise, and every choice to enter, remain or move on to find a different installation will shape a unique self-directed journey for each patron. No two experiences are exactly alike: the combination of works, encounters, and pathways available on any given evening may also differ, creating new possibilities for every return visit. Don't Touch the Art blurs the boundaries between exhibition, performance, and exploration, inviting audiences to become active participants in a theatrical experience unlike any other.

A second edition of Don't Touch the Art will be presented at the Rose Theatre in Brampton between January 14 and 17, 2027, featuring expanded content with a combination of returning and new entries.

A powerful new work by contemporary Ukrainian playwright Oleg Mikhailov, Letters of Ice and Sand (November 19-28, 2026) makes its world premiere in Barrie, directed by Viktor Drevitski. Written from inside a nation at war and spanning generations of conflict - from the Soviet-Finnish Winter War to the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine - the play gives voice to those whose lives have been shaped by violence, displacement, love, and loss, offering a deeply human perspective on one of the defining global crises of our time.

The first production of 2027 will be David Henry Hwang's Tony Award-winning M. Butterfly (March 11-20, 2027), directed by Esther Jun. The gripping and thought-provoking drama, inspired by true events, blends political intrigue, romance, and questions of identity as it follows a French diplomat who becomes entangled in a decades-long relationship with a mysterious Chinese opera performer. As assumptions, fantasies and realities collide, long-held perceptions are challenged with disastrous consequences.

Anton Chekhov's The Seagull (May 6-15, 2027), the poignant portrait of artists, dreamers, and lovers struggling to find significance in a changing world, will be directed by Christopher Manousos. At the centre of the play is the young writer Konstantin, whose desire to create new forms of art is met head-on with resistance by those in his sphere. Relationships unravel and aspirations are tested, exposing the tensions between youth and experience, innovation and tradition, success and failure.

Closing out the season is the world premiere of The Hayloft (June 17-June 26, 2027) by Michael Torontow, a comedy about the increasingly difficult dream of building a life together. When a married couple transforms their newly renovated in-law suite into a vacation rental, parents, neighbours and guests begin to test both their patience and their relationship. The Hayloft will be directed by Kyle Brown.

Casting, as well as site-specific locations for the productions in Barrie, will be announced at a later date.



TORONTO SEASON

Following its world premiere run in Barrie this past season, All the Cows Are Dead, a new contemporary musical with book, music and lyrics by Ben Page and directed by Will Dao, will make its Toronto debut beginning on November 6, 2026. The story follows an artisan butcher who instructs his petulant and misanthropic nephew how to be more like him, leading both to discover how both the butcher and the poet are, in fact, the same.

Later, starting on November 26, audiences will be invited to Steve Ross' autobiographical 12 Dinners. “Steve” serves as our guide and confidant as he shares with us the story of a year's worth of monthly trips to the family home for what inevitably become uncomfortable interactions with his mother, who is suffering from depression. Ross also directs the production.

Madame Minister by Charlotte Corbeil-Coleman and adapted from Branislav Nusic's The Cabinet Minister's Wife, will appear beginning January 15, 2027 at the Theatre Centre upstairs lobby. Živka Popovič is a small-town woman who vainly feels she deserves to live among the higher classes and receive more respect from those in her circle. When she receives news that her husband might be made a minister in the new government, her expectations and anticipation soar, knowing that her dreams will come true. Madame Minister will be directed by Layne Coleman.

After successful runs in Barrie and at the Shaw Festival's Spiegeltent, Toronto audiences will bear witness to the rarely produced The Frogs, starting on February 6 at the Theatre Centre. Based on the play written in 405 BC by Aristophanes, freely adapted by Burt Shevelove, even more freely adapted by Nathan Lane and with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, this boisterously hilarious, yet poignant, musical follows Dionysos, Greek god of wine and drama, and his slave, Xanthias, on a journey to Hades to collect renowned critic and playwright, George Bernard Shaw, so that he may enlighten the easily misled and coerced masses of Earth. Along this journey, Dionysus and Xanthias meet several literary characters and a chorus of frogs before Shakespeare shows up and starts declaiming his greatest hits. Before long, he engages in a battle of words with Mr. Shaw in a fight for the honor of becoming reincarnated. The Frogs will be directed by Griffin Hewitt.

Rounding out the Toronto season is The Sermon, written and performed by Kyle Brown, with performances to begin on March 10. An aspiring young pastor is navigating the unpredictable and wacky terrain of evangelical bible college as he prepares to deliver his senior-year sermon. On his mission to be more like Christ, he wrestles with temptation, doubt, a professor with a vendetta and an unholy obsession for Donna Summer.

Casting and all locations for the Toronto season will be announced at a later date.

TOURING

TIFT's perennial touring of its productions has included stops in nearly every corner of the planet, furthering its mission to bring theatre that wouldn't normally tour (e.g., immersive, site specific, etc.) to regions where audiences wouldn't typically experience those forms of theatre and to other destinations where a professional theatre ecology is highly limited or difficult to access.

Next season will see Tales of an Urban Indian, 12 Dinners, All the Cows are Dead, For Both Resting and Breeding, Madame Minister, The Frogs, and Blackbird hitting the road to Argentina, Australia, Cambodia, Greece, India, Samoa, Thailand, Vanuatu and Vietnam.

TICKET PASSES

TIFT is again offering flexible ticket passes for admissions to their 26/27 Season to any combination of performances or tickets in Barrie and Toronto seasons.

The 4-ticket pass, available from July 6, has an Early Bird price of $144 (until August 7–regular price $170), a savings of about 38%, not including HST. Single tickets will be on sale from August 10, 2026.

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