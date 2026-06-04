UNSUNG: The Accidental Villains of History to Make Toronto Fringe Debut
Written by Mackenzie Langdon, the musical plays at Theatre Passe Muraille with Aster Roe Productions.
After previous appearances at fringe festivals across Canada, UNSUNG: THE ACCIDENTAL VILLAINS OF HISTORY will make its Toronto debut as part of the 2026 Toronto Fringe Festival.
Written by Canadian composer Mackenzie Langdon, the musical comedy takes audiences on a journey through history, reimagining the individuals connected to a series of well-known disasters and historical mishaps. Through a collection of comic vignettes, the show explores the stories of those often overlooked figures who found themselves on the wrong side of history.
Originally presented at the Ottawa, Winnipeg, and London Fringe Festivals, UNSUNG returns with an expanded cast and creative team for its largest production to date. The Toronto engagement is being produced by Aster Roe Productions.
The cast includes Tess Barão, Nolan Rush, Tyler Winder, KC Martinez, Jillian Peters, and creator Mackenzie Langdon.
Langdon co-directs the production alongside Jordan Robertson-Reid. The pair previously collaborated on A Girl Like You in Concert, a concert presentation celebrating the music of the animated Barbie films.
Cast and Creative Team
UNSUNG: THE ACCIDENTAL VILLAINS OF HISTORY is written by Mackenzie Langdon and co-directed by Langdon and Jordan Robertson-Reid.
The cast features Tess Barão, Nolan Rush, Tyler Winder, KC Martinez, Jillian Peters, and Mackenzie Langdon.
Ticket Information
Performances will take place at Theatre Passe Muraille Mainspace, located at 16 Ryerson Avenue, as part of the 2026 Toronto Fringe Festival.
Scheduled performances are June 30 at 7:45 p.m.; July 3 at 1:30 p.m.; July 4 at 3:45 p.m.; July 7 at 5:15 p.m.; July 8 at 9:30 p.m.; July 9 at 7:30 p.m.; and July 11 at 2:30 p.m
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