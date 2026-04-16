SEX T-REX Will Return To Barrie Theatre Festival With SWORDPLAY: A PLAY OF SWORDS

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Theatre by the Bay has announced that acclaimed comedy troupe Sex T-Rex will return to Barrie June 4-13, 2026 at The Five Points Theatre as the feature lead production of the 2026 Barrie Theatre Festival with their hit SwordPlay: A Play of Swords, presented by A. Jones Wealth and Estate Planning.



The Barrie Theatre Festival, presented by Tourism Barrie, brings together an exciting lineup of professional productions, emerging voices, and nationally recognized artists for a dynamic celebration of live theatre. Additional programming will be announced in the coming weeks.

Fresh off multiple award-winning festival runs across Canada, SwordPlay is a high-energy, swashbuckling adventure comedy — a loving parody of classic sword-fighting tales, retro fantasy, and iconic storytelling. Blending the spirit of The Princess Bride, The Three Musketeers, Game of Thrones, The Legend of Zelda, and Final Fantasy, the show delivers a fast-paced theatrical experience where no plot is untwisted, no villain is left unstabbed, and no chandelier goes unswung.

“We are thrilled to welcome Sex T-Rex back to Barrie with a brand-new, award-winning production,” says Glenn Coulson, Executive Producer of Theatre by the Bay. “SwordPlay is exactly the kind of bold, high-quality, audience-driven work that defines the Barrie Theatre Festival — it's smart, it's hilarious, and it's an unforgettable night at the theatre.”

Al Jones, Principal of A. Jones Wealth and Estate Planning, says: “We are proud to support SwordPlay as the feature production of this year's festival. This is exactly the kind of high quality, engaging experience that brings people together — whether it's clients, colleagues, or community — and we're excited to be part of something that delivers both entertainment and impact.”

Kathleen Trainor, Executive Director of Tourism Barrie, adds: “The Barrie Theatre Festival continues to grow as a signature cultural experience for our city and visitors alike. Productions like Swordplay bring energy, humour, and national calibre talent to our downtown, supporting local business and strengthening Barrie's reputation as a vibrant arts destination.”

As the feature lead production of the festival, SwordPlay anchors the 10-day event at the Five Points Theatre and will be prominently showcased across all festival marketing, media, and audience engagement initiatives.