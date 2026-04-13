🎭 NEW! Toronto Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Toronto & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Back by popular demand, Rumours of Fleetwood Mac will play the CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre (244 Victoria St.), this fall, for a strictly limited engagement from November 3 – 8, 2026.

Channeling the spirit of Fleetwood Mac at their very best, Rumours of Fleetwood Mac offers a unique opportunity for fans, both old and new, to rediscover the songs and performances that have ensured Fleetwood Mac's place as one of the most loved groups of all time.

Personally endorsed by Fleetwood Mac founding member, Mick Fleetwood, Rumours of Fleetwood Mac is the ultimate tribute to one of rock and roll's most remarkable groups.