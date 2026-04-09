Quique Escamilla To Perform At TD Music Hall Presented By Massey Hall

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Massey Hall will present Mayan-Zapotec singer-songwriter Quique Escamilla at TD Music Hall on Saturday, May 23, 2026. The Toronto-based artist, known for blending traditional Mexican and Pan-American sounds with contemporary styles, will perform new material as part of the event.

Escamilla will debut music from his upcoming album, including his new single “No Kings Around,” set for release on April 15. The song introduces elements of Mexican huapango performed in English and reflects his continued focus on Indigenous identity, culture, and social issues.

The performance follows Escamilla’s recent decision to cancel a planned U.S. tour earlier in 2026. His new work continues to address political themes while highlighting Indigenous voices across the Americas.

TICKET INFORMATION

Saturday, May 23, 2026

TD Music Hall

178 Victoria Street

Toronto, ON

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 10 at 10:00 a.m. ET via TDMusicHall.com or by calling the Massey Hall box office at 416-872-4255. Membership presales are available.