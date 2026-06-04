QUESTING THROUGH LIFE to Open at Toronto Fringe Festival With 10-Foot Dragon Puppet

🎭 NEW! Toronto Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Toronto & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Tickets are now available for QUESTING THROUGH LIFE, a new original production from Dodo Tree Productions that will be presented as part of the 2026 Toronto Fringe Festival.

Set in a world where fantasy and reality begin to overlap, the play follows a group of friends navigating personal challenges whose tabletop role-playing campaign unexpectedly starts influencing events in their everyday lives. As the boundaries between game and reality blur, they are forced to confront difficult truths about friendship, identity, and growing up.

Blending fantasy, comedy, and drama, the production incorporates elements inspired by tabletop gaming culture while exploring themes of queer identity, friendship, and self-discovery.

QUESTING THROUGH LIFE was created by Dodo Tree Productions, a youth-led Toronto theater company. The production was written, directed, and produced by 17-year-old Tanya Yong and features a cast and creative team made up primarily of young artists from the Toronto area.

Cast and Creative Team

The production is written, directed, and produced by Tanya Yong.

The cast includes Jenna Lawton, Queenie Li, Deniz Ölmez, Nikko Oey, M. Parkhi, Xin Pilkiw, Shana Rose, Quennie Yap, and Merve Zeybekoglu.

The creative team includes lighting and sound designer Abbey Kruse and stage manager Charlotte Théraud.

Ticket Information

QUESTING THROUGH LIFE will be presented at Soulpepper's Weyni Mengesha Theatre as part of the 2026 Toronto Fringe Festival. Tickets are now on sale, including reduced-price tickets for teens.

Need more Toronto Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...