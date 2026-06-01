QUESTING THROUGH LIFE to Open at Toronto Fringe

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Questing Through Life will storm into Soulpepper's Weyni Mengesha Theatre this July as part of the 2026 Toronto Fringe Festival, bringing Dungeons & Dragons chaos, queer love and friendship, and a ten-foot dragon puppet to the stage.

This original fantasy-drama follows a group of friends, each struggling with life in their own way, whose mysterious tabletop campaign starts controlling the real world, forcing them to confront what happens when fiction and reality are no longer separate.

Created by Dodo Tree Productions, a new youth-led Toronto theatre company, the show was built from the ground up by a Toronto based cast and creative team composed of mostly teens.

Written, directed, and produced by 17-year-old Tanya Yong, Questing Through Life has been recognized nationally and internationally in writing contests. Bold, funny, and heartfelt, the show is youth-led theatre that taps into the spirit of play. Come for the dragon. Stay for the adventure.

Performances will run 30 June - 12 July at Soulpepper Theatre's Weyni Mengesha Theatre.

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