LEMONS LEMONS LEMONS LEMONS LEMONS to Open at Assembly Theatre

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Theatre Aurinko will return to the Toronto stage this fall with a new production of Sam Steiner's Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons, running November 6-15 at The Assembly Theatre.

Directed by Bonnie Duff, the production will star Lara Lucia as Bernadette and Jack Copland as Oliver.

Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons imagines a world in which people are forced to limit the number of words they can speak. Against that backdrop, Bernadette and Oliver navigate their relationship as communication itself becomes increasingly restricted. Blending romantic comedy and dystopian fiction, the 80-minute play explores communication, censorship, class and gender through the story of one couple.

The play premiered at Warwick Arts Centre in 2015 and went on to receive three Judges' Awards at the National Student Drama Festival. Subsequent engagements included Latitude Festival, the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and Camden People's Theatre in London, followed by a West End run in 2023.

“I am so thrilled to bring this genre-bending play to the stage with this amazing team of emerging and established artists,” said Duff. “Steiner's script is a thrilling balance of the childlike curiosity that comes with a What-If story, while sensitively exploring class, gender, censorship and communication in contemporary relationships. We can't wait to share it with you!”

The production marks Theatre Aurinko's latest project following its inaugural production of This Feels Like The End at the 2024 Next Stage Festival and its sold-out Macbeth performance in spring 2026, which combined Shakespeare with improvisation.

Lucia's credits include The Drowsy Chaperone with Shifting Ground Collective and Brontë: The World Without at Guild Festival Theatre. Copland has appeared in The Moors with Riot King Theatre and The Comeback at Globus Theatre.

The creative team includes scenic designer Kenzia Dalie, lighting designer Jay Hines and sound designer Jake Schindler. Chiano Panth will serve as stage manager, with Jeremy Hutton as production manager. Duff and Miranda Wiseman produce.

Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons begins Friday, November 6 and continues through Sunday, November 15 at The Assembly Theatre, located at 1479 Queen Street West in Toronto.

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