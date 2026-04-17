Collingwood Music Festival Reveals 2026 Summer Lineup With CARMINA BURANA and More

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From July 6th to 18th, the Collingwood Music Festival will return for its seventh summer, inviting over 220 musicians to Collingwood. The two-week event will seamlessly blend large-scale choral works, intimate chamber music concerts, as well as vibrant world and Indigenous music performances in outdoor settings. Tickets are now on sale for this lineup of world-class artists.

Collingwood Music Festival's Artistic Director Daniel Vnukowski states: "Each summer, Collingwood transforms through music, and this year, that energy is unmistakable. From the raw power of the famous work Carmina Burana on our opening night to extraordinary voices from Canada and abroad, this season brings a scale and intensity we have not presented before. At the same time, our commitment to young artists and to this community remains central. This is a festival that continues to grow in ambition, in impact, and in what it offers to audiences across Southern Georgian Bay.”

Many More Highlights in the 2026 Festival

This season’s highlights also include the gospel festival finale with Toronto Mass Choir, and the luminous sound of the Dagilėlis Boys’ Choir from Lithuania. The festival proudly presents a new work by Juno Award-winner Andy Milne, alongside exciting performances by genre-bending violinist Mark Fewer and friends, alternative early music ensemble Ménestrel, unconventional Montreal-based vocal ensemble Les Rugissants, and a timeless tribute to Bernstein and Rodgers with Canada's first lady of musical theatre Louise Pitre.

CMF's 2026 Youth Academy - Come Watch Them Grow

Collingwood Music Festival's commitment to young artists continues to flourish. During the festival, CMF's Masterclass 2026 hosts 30 promising young musicians and 7 world-renowned teachers, and you are welcome to sit in with every class for free - five days of topnotch music right here in your back yard. The masterclass culminates with the CMF Youth Academy Grand Finale concert, offering this next generation of musicians the chance to shine.

Free Outdoor Community Concerts

The festival's outreach and free outdoor concerts ensure that the festival remains open, accessible, and rooted in community through their World Music series at the Collingwood Amphitheatre and the return of their popular Symphony Under the Stars at Creemore Village Green.

Save On Tickets With CMF's Early Bird Special

Unlock the full festival experience with CMF's Maestro Pass, offering access to their entire summer lineup (value: $450). Act quickly to take advantage of their Early Bird discount! Purchase your pass by April 30th and pay only $260 (regularly $280).

Youth Under 16 enjoy FREE entry to any summer concert when accompanied by an adult with a paid ticket.