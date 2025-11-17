CHICAGO, KINKY BOOTS and More to Return to Mirvish Stages This Spring

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Due to popular demand, David and Hannah Mirvish will present the return of four Broadway musicals to the Mirvish stages next spring! These Toronto audience favourites include: THE BOOK OF MORMON, CHICAGO, MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL and KINKY BOOTS. Think of it as a festival of Broadway blockbusters in April and May.

(In our office, we call it the BO-CHI-MO-KI Festival. Say it quickly three times and you’ll never forget it. Our colleague Octavio has even written a little music and created a little dance for it. But that’s between us.)

THE BOOK OF MORMON

April 7 – 26, 2026

The Princess of Wales Theatre

This outrageous musical comedy follows the adventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries, sent halfway across the world to spread the Good Word. With standing room only productions in London, on Broadway, and across North America, THE BOOK OF MORMON has truly become an international sensation. Contains explicit language.

~

CHICAGO

April 7 – 19, 2026

CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre

CHICAGO is still the one musical with everything that makes Broadway shimmy-shake: a universal tale of fame, fortune, and all that jazz, with one show stopping song after another and the most astonishing dancing you’ve ever seen.

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, CHICAGO is the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history -- and it shows no sign of ever slowing down!

There’s never been a better time to experience CHICAGO, Broadway’s razzle-dazzle smash. This triumphant hit musical is the recipient of 6 Tony Awards®, 2 Olivier Awards, a Grammy®, and thousands of standing ovations. You’ve got to come see why the name on everyone’s lips is still…CHICAGO.

CHICAGO is the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording.

~

MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL

April 22 – May 10, 2026

CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre

Pop the champagne, MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL is the winner of 10 Tony Awards® — including Best Musical!

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur, and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment.

Welcome to MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL! Baz Luhrmann’s revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Directed by Tony Award® winner Alex Timbers, MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL<> is a theatrical celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and — above all — Love. With a book by Tony Award® winner John Logan; music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Tony Award® winner Justin Levine; and choreography by Tony Award® winner Sonya Tayeh, MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL is more than a musical — it is a state of mind.

~

KINKY BOOTS

May 12 – 31, 2026

CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre

Winner of the Tony®, Grammy®, and London’s Olivier Awards for Best Musical, KINKY BOOTS captivates and entertains audiences around the world with a Tony-winning score by Cyndi Lauper, book by four-time Tony Award- winner Harvey Fierstein, and original direction and Tony-winning choreography by Jerry Mitchell.

Based on true events, KINKY BOOTS follows the journey of two people with nothing in common… or so they think. Charlie Price reluctantly inherits his father's shoe factory, which is on the verge of bankruptcy. Trying to live up to his father's legacy and save his family business, Charlie finds inspiration in the form of Lola, a fabulous entertainer in need of some sturdy stilettos. As Charlie and Lola work together to turn the factory around, this unlikely pair finds that they have more in common than they realized and discover that you change the world when you change your mind.

