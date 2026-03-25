BOYS WITH CARS to Open at Young People's Theatre in April

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Young People's Theatre (YPT) is proud to present a bold fusion of theatre and dance tackling privilege, power, and consent in Boys With Cars. Produced by Nightswimming, and created and performed by award-winning artist Anita Majumdar, this powerful coming-of-age story for teen audiences explores the complexities of high school relationships and the cost of fitting in. Combining raw honesty with a mesmerizing soundtrack of Bollywood bangers and hip-hop beats, Boys With Cars takes the Ada Slaight Stage from April 13-24, 2026.

“This play delivers a fiercely profound look at the challenge of trying to find your own voice while the world is shouting over you,” says YPT Artistic Director Herbie Barnes. “Anita Majumdar uses the beauty of classical Indian dance along with a great comedic touch to offer an important reminder to young people that they're not alone.”

Set in Port Moody, British Columbia, the production follows Naz, a South Asian-Canadian girl, striving to fit into a predominantly white society. Majumdar portrays multiple characters to reflect the clashing of cultures and the social tightrope that young women often walk.

YPT celebrates the finale of its 60th anniversary season with Boys With Cars, which premiered at YPT in 2017, garnering two Dora Mavor Moore Awards for Outstanding New Play and Outstanding Performance for Anita Majumdar.

“This play is as poignant today as it was when it first premiered months before the #MeToo movement first sparked,” says Barnes. “Through changing times, YPT maintains its mission of providing a safe space for young people to see their own complex realities reflected on the stage and to discover ways to navigate.”

Additional production credits include: Director & Dramaturg: Brian Quirt; Set & Costume Designer: Jackie Chau; Lighting Designer: Rebecca Picherack; Sound & Projection Designer: Christopher Stanton; Stage Manager: Sandy Plunkett; Producer: Gloria Mok.

Content Advisory: The characters speak in authentic teenage voices, using coarse language including swearing as well as sexually explicit terminology. In the course of the story a character recounts a sexual assault.