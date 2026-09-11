Ann-Marie MacDonald to Star in GOODNIGHT DESDEMONA, GOOD MORNING JULIET at Bluma Appel Theatre

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This fall Canadian Stage will welcome one of the most loved and celebrated artists in the country back to the Bluma Appel Stage, as multi-award-winning novelist, playwright, and actor Ann-Marie Macdonald returns to the play that started career, starring in her comedy GOODNIGHT DESDEMONA, GOOD MORNING JULIET on stage November 6th to 22nd at the Bluma Appel Theatre.



Twenty-five years after she last played Constance Ledbelly at the Bluma Appel Theatre, Ann-Marie Macdonald returns to the role in this new Canadian Stage production of her beloved comedy. As then, she is directed now by her longtime creative and life partner Alisa Palmer. MacDonald will be joined on stage by Praneet Akilla (Robin Hood and Romeo & Juliet/Canadian Stage), Jessica B. Hill (Dangerous Liaisons and Sense and Sensibility/Stratford), and Caroline Toal (Twelfth Night/Canadian Stage, Anne of Green Gables/Stratford).



Since Macdonald first wrote the play, GOODNIGHT DESDEMONA (GOOD MORNING JULIET) has become one of the most successful Canadian plays ever written in English, having enjoyed well over 100 productions across Canada, the US, Europe, and Japan, and winning the 1989 Chalmer's Award for Best New Play and the 1990 Governor General's Award for Drama. The comedy centers on Ledbelly, an overlooked academic working on her thesis, who tumbles headlong into Shakespeare's worlds in the wake of a distressing revelation about her supervising professor. As Constance falls through the looking glass right into Othello and Romeo and Juliet, she discovers that the heroines (and even Constance herself) may be capable of far more than anyone imagined. At once wildly funny and moving, this Canadian classic unleashes Desdemona and Juliet as fierce forces of their own destiny and reminds us that sometimes the bravest act is claiming your own story.

Joining Alisa Palmer on the creative team for the Toronto production are set and Costume Designer Judith Bowen, lighting designer Jason Hand, sound designer John Gzowski, intimacy director Anisa Tejpar, and fight Director David Chinchilla.



GOODNIGHT DESDEMONA (GOOD MORNING JULIET) runs November 6th to 22nd (Media night: November 11th) at the Bluma Appel Theatre (27 Front St W.). Performances take place Tuesday through Saturday at 7:30pm with Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2:00pm. Tickets are available beginning at $50 at canadianstage.com



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