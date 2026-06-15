13 GOING ON 30 - THE MUSICAL North American Premiere in Toronto Sets Ticket On Sale Date

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Tickets for the North American Premiere of the musical 13 GOING ON 30 - THE MUSICAL will be available on Monday June 22. 13 GOING ON 30 – THE MUSICAL will play a strictly limited engagement at Toronto's Princess of Wales Theatre from December 1, 2026 – January 24, 2027.

Jenna Rink is an adorably awkward 13-year-old girl who wishes she could skip over the misery of high school. When her birthday wish comes true, Jenna magically wakes up as an adult to find herself “thirty, flirty and thriving” - the editor of a fashion magazine with a seemingly perfect life. But as she begins to unravel the mystery of who she has become, Jenna is taken on a journey to discover what (and who) really matters.

Based on the beloved 2004 film starring Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo, with Garner now acting as Executive Producer of this new stage adaptation, 13 GOING ON 30 - THE MUSICAL is a hilarious and heart-warming celebration of the choices we make, the friends we choose, and the joy of never losing your sparkle. The story you love - now with incredible original songs - 13 GOING ON 30 - THE MUSICAL is a feel-great reminder that being yourself never gets old.

13 GOING ON 30 - THE MUSICAL is written by the film writers Josh Goldsmith and Cathy Yuspa with songs by Alan Zachary and Michael Weiner (First Date (Broadway), High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Disney+). It is directed by the award-winning Andy Fickman (Heathers, She's The Man) with choreography by Jennifer Weber (& Juliet West End, Broadway, Toronto, and UK and Ireland tour).

13 GOING ON 30 – THE MUSICAL is produced by ROYO, Revolution Studios, Wendy Federman and Phil Kenny, executive produced by Jennifer Garner, and based on the Revolution Studios motion picture. The cast will be announced at a later date.

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