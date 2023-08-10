On The Verge Theatre Presents FAR EAST In Association With Alta Arts

On the Verge Theatre in association with the Alta Arts presents “Far East” by A.R. Gurney on-stage August 31 - September 17, 2023 at the Alta Arts, 5412 Ashbrook Dr, Houston, TX 77081.

“We are excited to produce our first show of our second professional season at On the Verge Theatre. “Far East” is an enthralling theatrical journey that immerses audiences in a world of cultural collisions and intimate human connections. Through the lens of a mesmerizing narrative, the play delves into the intricacies of identity and love, while artfully depicting the challenges of bridging the gap between disparate cultures. With its captivating performances and thought-provoking themes, 'Far East' promises to leave a lasting impression on every theatergoer,” says Producing Artistic Director, Bruce Lumpkin.

“All of us at Alta feel excited and privileged to partner with On The Verge this season,” says Board Chair Michelle Bouchard, a former New York actor. “The world-class quality of its founders and productions raises an even higher bar for our organization's goals and for the theater community here in Houston.”

"Far East" is a compelling play that follows an American man's journey through a foreign land, grappling with the complexities of cultural differences and human connections. Set in Japan, this play explores themes of identity, love, and the challenges of finding belonging in an unfamiliar territory. With its emotionally charged scenes and thought-provoking narrative, "Far East" offers a powerful exploration of the universal aspects of the human experience.

Tickets are now on sale at Click Here.