NORTH: THE MUSICAL Comes to the Fred Kavli Theatre in February

The performance is on Thursday, Feb. 15 at 7:00pm.

By: Jan. 25, 2024

NORTH: The Musical brings a powerful new story about a teenage boy and his mother escaping slavery to the Fred Kavli Theatre on Thursday, Feb. 15 at 7:00pm. All tickets are $10.

NORTH follows Lawrence and his mother, Minnie, as they escape the Deep South and travel North through the Underground Railroad to find freedom. With a route that takes them through Louisiana’s bayous, the bustling city of New Orleans, and the young town of Lawrence, Kansas, St. Armant’s fresh and original music reflects the optimism, bravery, wonder, and suspense of freedom seekers.

To complement the story, the musical genres in NORTH are equal parts jazz, musical theatre, and St. Armant’s own signature style. For inspiration, she drew from an array of musical heroes, including Nat King Cole, Mahalia Jackson, Fela Kuti and Stephen Sondheim. Songs include “Never,” “Git On Board, ”Oh What These Trees Have Seen,” “On The Run,” “Head Straight, Shoulders Back” and more.

Ms. St. Armant’s own ancestors were enslaved in Vacherie, Louisiana, and her research for this project led her down many paths where she discovered incredible connections to her own family and experiences. Many of those findings influenced the final story, including characters like Tham The Brave, a real-life leader in a Maroons community who had been enslaved on the same plantation as Ms. St. Armant’s family members in the 1780’s.

NORTH The Musical had its World Premiere on October 26, 2022 at the Lied Center of Kansas (Lawrence, KS), the lead commissioner of the production. This was followed by a limited tour in Fall, 2022 to the show’s other commissioning partners: Segerstrom Center for the Arts (Costa Mesa, CA), Chandler Center for the Arts (Chandler, AZ) and Playhouse Square (Cleveland, OH). The 2024 National Tour will take the production to ten performing arts centers across the country.

Tickets are on sale now and are priced at $10. Tickets are available online from Ticketmaster www.ticketmaster.com or through box office. Box office is open for in person ticket purchases Tuesday-Saturday, 10:00am -2:00pm.  For more information call 805 449-2787




