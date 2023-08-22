Conejo Players Will Debut A New And Exciting Version Of Shakespeare's ROMEO AND JULIET

The story of Romeo and Juliet is so profound, the idea of star-cross’d lovers has become synonymous with the meaning of romantic love. On Sept. 8, for a limited 2-weekend run, The Conejo Players Artist Theatre brings you the world premiere of an original adaptation of William Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet”.

The timeless story is filled with laughs, heartfelt love, and passion as the young lovers and their families are placed in the small town of Verona, Mississippi in 1935. There, the beautiful lyricism of Shakespeare’s language explodes over the gloom of the Great Depression setting the stage for an evening of exciting and innovative theatre.

Along the way you’ll be meeting the show’s colorful, complex and sometimes flawed characters in a story that is as relevant today as it was in 1596. Yet any production of R&J will always come down to the actors portraying the young couple. The Conejo Players Artists Theatre is thrilled to be introducing two exciting young talents to the CPT stage! Both Hollis Dohr (Juliet) and Rankin Deans’ (Romeo) spirited performances embody the impetuous and unbridled “love at first sight” that drives this story towards its ultimate and surprising conclusion.

Director Patrick McMinn adds to the production’s energy with the addition of the show’s music. “Romeo and Juliet” is steeped in 1930s Big Band music along with an original score of Mississippi Delta Blues music written expressly for this production. Together these elements combine for an evening of electrifying theatre that will surely bring a tear to your eye and a smile to your face as “Romeo and Juliet” is presented in a way that you have never seen before.

“I’ve never been interested in taking a script and directing it in a predictable way. Romeo and Juliet offered the opportunity to take a classic that almost everyone had seen or read and bring to it to life in a bold, fresh fashion. Staying true to Shakespeare’s storyline, I wanted to reimagine the elements of time, location, characters and even the ending, feeling that what audiences need today is a healthy dose of optimism and hope for new beginnings. The Great Depression in the South proved a perfect backdrop for that vision, and I trust that after seeing this production you’ll be leaving the theatre with the feeling that no matter how hard things may seem, through love and forgiveness we can all find peace”.

“Romeo and Juliet” runs Sept. 8-17 for a limited 2-week run. Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m.

The Conejo Players Theatre is located at 351 S. Moorpark Road in Thousand Oaks. For tickets or more information visit conejoplayers.org or call the box office at 805.495.3715.