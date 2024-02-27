ThinkTank Theatre Reveals Spring Events, Playwright Submissions, and More

There are a plethora of great events happening and ways to get involved this March with ThinkTank Theatre. From a cabaret show for the whole family, to an open call for submissions for new plays, and auditions for our young artists’ ensemble, ThinkTank Theatre has something for everyone.

If you’re looking for a show the whole family can enjoy, look no further than our Spring Cabaret: Broadway, Beer and Booze. This year ThinkTank is teaming up with Deviant Libation to present an evening of Broadway favorites coupled with some Beer and Booze (if you’re old enough). The event takes place March 8 and 9 at 7:30pm, on Deviant Libation’s spacious patio, under an enchanting tent. Attendees should bring a lawn chair or picnic blanket to enjoy the show. A food truck will be available to purchase dinner or bringing snacks is allowed. Seating is limited and ThinkTank’s Cabaret Series often sells out. Reserve your tickets today. Use the coupon code SpringCabaret10 for 10% off your total ticket purchase through March 3rd!

Calling all playwrights! In its fourth season, ThinkTank Theatre’s 2024 TYA Playwrights Festival seeks to provide a platform for forward-thinking, diverse voices for Young Adult and Family Audiences. In addition to a general call for plays, this year we have a new category sponsored by the Jewish Community Center on the Cohn Campus. We are currently seeking submissions of plays to be featured in the 2024 TYA Playwrights Festival which will take place August 22-26, 2024. Submissions are due on March 15, 2024. Please visit our website for full details on how to submit.

Our Young Artists’ Ensemble Apprentice Company (YAE) is a group of high school students from around the Tampa Bay Area who work with ThinkTank in an apprenticeship capacity. We are holding auditions for our 24/25 YAE Company on March 23, 2024, and specifically looking for talented young performance and production track individuals to serve as company members for the remainder of our 23/24 season and on into our 24/25 season! As a member of the YAE Apprentice Company, these young people have the opportunity to rehearse, understudy, perform, direct, design, stage manage and so much more alongside those theatre professionals employed in ThinkTank’s Main Stage Productions and Special Events. Visit our website to learn more and sign up for an audition slot.

For more information about any of these events, please visit www.thinktanktya.org