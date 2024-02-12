The Off-Central Players to Present Becky Mode's FULLY COMMITTED Featuring One Actor in 32 Roles

The Off-Central Players will present Becky Mode's comedic whirlwind Fully Committed on February 29th.

Featuring OCP ensemble member Alan Mohney, Jr., this devastatingly funny solo performance follows a day in the life of Sam, an out-of-work actor who mans the red-hot reservation line at Manhattan's number-one restaurant. As the only employee on shift, Sam alone must answer a slew of phone calls from absurd elite foodies including a merciless maître d' and Gwyneth Paltrow's patronizing assistant.

Last seen onstage in The Off-Central's production of Something Clean with real life partner Debbie Yones, this fast-paced comedic play serves as Ms. Yones' directing debut as well.

The two have been creative and life partners for nearly 7 years, with Alan directing her in several productions. “I met Alan 8 years ago when he was directing me in a show - I am SO glad the tables have finally turned!” For her directorial debut, Yones says, “It felt right to help him navigate the load of a one-hander, with the added complexity of developing 32 distinct characters! “

Alan Mohney, Jr., first performed Fully Committed at Early Bird Dinner Theater under the direction of dear friend and extraordinarily talented acting coach, Patrick Brafford, who sadly, Patrick passed away in 2022. “I hope I can honor his memory by helping to mount this production again”, says Yones, “The Off-Central has become home to both Alan an we look forward to introducing you to Sam, Bob, Stephanie, the Chef, Judith Rush, Veccini, Laryngitis Guy, and the rest of the cast!”

Coercion, threats, bribes, histrionics—a cast of desperate callers will stop at nothing in their zeal to land a prime reservation, or the right table. While juggling scheming socialites, name-dropping wannabes, fickle celebrities, and egomaniacal bosses, can he manage to can he manage to look out for himself?

Fully Committed opens February 29th and runs through March 10. For Showtimes and ticket information click over to www.theoffcentral.com