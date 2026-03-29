Solo Show MAGGIE to Return to Tampa Before Hollywood Fringe

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Following a widely praised premiere last spring, performer and writer Mandy Keen brings back a newly evolved version of her solo show Maggie for two nights only at The Commodore in Ybor City.

The show is a coming-of-bug tale about a landfill fly molting her way toward love, purpose, and human connection.

Blending physical comedy, audience interaction, and theatrical absurdity, MAGGIE follows a fly emerging from a landfill and stumbling into the confusing rituals of human life. As she navigates dating, identity, and self-worth, she undergoes a strange metamorphosis in search of belonging.

The show premiered to audience acclaim at The Commodore in Ybor City and went on to play the Safety Harbor Art and Music Center. It continues to evolve ahead of its upcoming run at the 2026 Hollywood Fringe Festival.

Part clown show, part character comedy, and part unlikely love story, MAGGIE invites audiences into a chaotic and unexpectedly moving journey through the refuse of life, where beauty might still be hiding in the trash.

Performance Details

Mandy Keen's MAGGIE will have performances at The Commodore at 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 4 and Saturday, May 30. The show runs 60 minutes.